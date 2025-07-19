LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Live TV
TRENDING |
Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web Halong Bay 2022 Brazil election results katy perry India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists

Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists

Bollywood music albums have always been more then just background music. Some albums stand out for the emotional lyrics and timeless melodies. Here is a list of the top iconic Bollywood music albums of all time.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery
1/8

Aashiqui (1990)

This album redefined romance in 90's Bollywood. It set a benchmark for romantic albums in India. It is still one of the highest selling music albums in Indian history.

Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery
2/8

Dil se (1998)

A magical blend of intense romance and socio political undertones. The album pushed boundaries and created a cult following.

Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery
3/8

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Emotionally rich music about life, love and loss. It is a perfect balance of romance, fun and depth. The title track made millions cry.

Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery
4/8

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

This revived the craze for sole touching romantic ballads. The album's emotional vulnerability struck are chord with all ages.

Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery
5/8

Rockstar (2011)

This is deep, intense and unlike anything before. "Kun Faya Kun" was spiritual and soothing. "Tum Ho" became the anthem of heartbreak and longing. This showed Rahman's experimental genius and Ranbir Kapoor's emotional range.

Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery
6/8

Kabir Singh (2019)

This delivered emotionally raw and modern love tracks. "Bekhayali" and "Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum" mirrored obsessive romance. The album became a youth favorite and dominated all music charts.

Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery
7/8

Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge (1995)

This is one of the most iconic albums in Indian film history. The album holds emotional nostalgia for multiple generations. "Mehandi Laga ke rakhna" is mandatory at almost every Indian wedding.

Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery
Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery
Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery
Iconic Bollywood Music Albums That Ruled Our Playlists - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?