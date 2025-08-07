Iconic Looks from the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025
It was not only a celebration of female empowerment but also an event that resonated loudly with strength, grace, and inimitable style at The We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 in New Delhi. Once the stage was taken over by the voices of influence to provide statements on the real matters and celebrate the great achievements, the red carpet was transformed into the canvas of strong fashion decisions and graceful statements. There were dignitaries and celebrities and changemakers and youth icons, and every appearance was not only about glamour but also about confidence and identity. The fashion was represented with power suits to handloom saris, metallics to minimalism, giving it the language of purpose. And here is an edited selection of the most memorable, discussed, and defining outfits of the event that again showed this: when women take the stage, they do it in styles that cannot be mistaken.
Uorfi Javed
True to her fearless persona, Uorfi Javed made a bold fashion statement with an avant-garde outfit that challenged conventions. Her unapologetic presence sparked conversation, redefining the narrative of self-expression and freedom on a platform celebrating powerful voices.
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone turned heads in a chic yet understated modern silhouette, exuding confidence and charisma. Her look was a balance of glam and groundedness, reflecting her evolving journey as a powerful voice in entertainment and entrepreneurship.
Malavika Mohanan
Malavika Mohanan embraced fusion fashion in a bold, contemporary outfit with traditional accents. Her look reflected a confident new-age sensibility, perfectly aligning with her strong stance on individuality, ambition, and redefining norms within the film industry.
Dia Mirza
Graceful and timeless, Dia Mirza radiated elegance in a sustainable, handwoven ensemble that mirrored her eco-conscious ethos. Her poised presence and heartfelt words perfectly blended style with substance, leaving a lasting impression on the conclave stage.
Nikita Luther
Poker champion Nikita Luther brought sporty elegance to the stage in a structured, sleek ensemble. Her confident, no-nonsense appearance echoed the precision of her game, standing as a symbol of women breaking boundaries in traditionally male-dominated arenas.