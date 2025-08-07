LIVE TV
  • Iconic Looks from the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025

Iconic Looks from the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025

August 7, 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
Uorfi Javed (Image Credit: X) - Photo Gallery
1/5

Uorfi Javed

True to her fearless persona, Uorfi Javed made a bold fashion statement with an avant-garde outfit that challenged conventions. Her unapologetic presence sparked conversation, redefining the narrative of self-expression and freedom on a platform celebrating powerful voices.

Sunny Leone (Image Credit: X) - Photo Gallery
2/5

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone turned heads in a chic yet understated modern silhouette, exuding confidence and charisma. Her look was a balance of glam and groundedness, reflecting her evolving journey as a powerful voice in entertainment and entrepreneurship.

Malavika Mohanan (Image Credit: X) - Photo Gallery
3/5

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan embraced fusion fashion in a bold, contemporary outfit with traditional accents. Her look reflected a confident new-age sensibility, perfectly aligning with her strong stance on individuality, ambition, and redefining norms within the film industry.

Dia Mirza (Image Credit: X) - Photo Gallery
4/5

Dia Mirza

Graceful and timeless, Dia Mirza radiated elegance in a sustainable, handwoven ensemble that mirrored her eco-conscious ethos. Her poised presence and heartfelt words perfectly blended style with substance, leaving a lasting impression on the conclave stage.

Nikita Luther (Image Credit: X) - Photo Gallery
5/5

Nikita Luther

Poker champion Nikita Luther brought sporty elegance to the stage in a structured, sleek ensemble. Her confident, no-nonsense appearance echoed the precision of her game, standing as a symbol of women breaking boundaries in traditionally male-dominated arenas.

