Iconic Saree Looks Of Female Politicians In Parliament
As the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha prepare to have intensive sessions in the parliament house, it is not only the heated debates and discussions about policies that capture the attention. In the sacred halls of Indian Parliament where most policies are discussed and the destiny of the country is determined, female politicians make a much stronger statement not only with their words, but also with their iconic attires.
Saree is the age-old emblem of Indian culture where its elegance gets turned into a show of individuality, continuity and serene power. They are not mere outfits they are well selected statements which combine both the charisma and grace in each of them that speaks a side of various regional weaves, saturated or vivid colours and regarding individual styles.
Whether it is traditional silks with a heavy countenance or hand loom wonders talking of tradition, these are all styles that can be classified as iconic saree looks which demonstrate how national pride and personal expression can be united with some of the most beautiful drapes there are, and prove how power can be clad in some of the most beautiful fabrics of all.
Here are some iconic saree looks from prominent female politicians in Parliament –
Priyanka Gandhi
Often seen in elegant, understated cotton or silk sarees, particularly in lighter hues like off-white or cream, sometimes with a subtle border. Her choice reflects a blend of modern simplicity and traditional grace, conveying quiet strength and approachability.
Hema Malini
The "Dream Girl" brings her signature elegance to Parliament, frequently opting for vibrant silk sarees, often featuring intricate traditional motifs or floral prints. Her look exudes timeless charm and classic beauty, reflecting her artistic background and poised public persona.
Smriti Irani
Known for her strong presence, Smriti Irani often chooses bold handloom or cotton sarees, frequently featuring traditional prints like Ikat or tribal motifs, in earthy tones or rich colours. Her style reflects rootedness, strength, and a connection to Indian craft.
Kangana Ranaut
The newly elected MP often makes a statement with her choice of subtle yet impactful sarees, often in pastels or classic weaves, paired with minimal jewellery and signature sunglasses. Her look combines traditional attire with a touch of contemporary, confident style.
Brinda Karat
A prominent voice from the left, Brinda Karat is consistently seen in simple, unembellished cotton or handloom sarees, usually in earthy tones or classic blues and greens. Her look emphasizes simplicity, groundedness, and an unwavering focus on her political ideology rather than ostentation.
Nirmala Sitharaman
The Union Finance Minister often chooses elegant, crisp silk sarees, particularly those from traditional Indian weaving clusters. Her preference for rich colours, often with subtle patterns or gold borders, conveys a sense of gravitas, professionalism, and understated power.