LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books

If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books

Gen Zs grew up with Instagram reels, memes, and fast scrolling and dealing with long pages can be tough. But there are some books that are totally made for Gen Z vibes. Even if you hate reading, these easy to read 6 books are amazing. 

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery
1/7

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck – Mark Manson

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson is New York Times and Globe and Mail bestseller. This book is a self help book that illustrate how life’s struggles often have deep meanings.

If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery
2/7

It Ends With Us – Colleen Hoover

A young woman, Lily Bloom who falls in love with a neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid but later the beautiful love story turned into tragic one due ot his abusive tendencies.

If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery
3/7

Eleanor & Park – Rainbow Rowell

A 16-year-old girl meets a half korean boy on the first day of school in Omaha. Which later turned into a love story connected through comic books and 1980s music.

If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery
4/7

I Want to Die But I Want to Eat Tteokbokki – Baek Sehee

Korean bestseller is a raw and honest memoir about being human, which focuses on flaws, finding strength, and how to deal with it.

If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery
5/7

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Jenny Han

A relatable character of Belly, who tries to find who shie is, what she wants and his complicated relationships with two boys. The book mainly shows the transition from childhood to young adulthood.

If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery
6/7

Everything Everything by Nicola Yoo

An 18 year old Madeline Whittier who is suffering from severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), also known as "bubble baby disease" and not allowed to leave her house or interact with anyone.

If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

The book suggestions in this article are based on general reading preferences and popular choices for Gen Z readers. Individual tastes may vary. This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery
If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery
If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery
If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?