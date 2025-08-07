If You’re a Gen Z Who Hates Reading, Start With These 6 Books
Gen Zs grew up with Instagram reels, memes, and fast scrolling and dealing with long pages can be tough. But there are some books that are totally made for Gen Z vibes. Even if you hate reading, these easy to read 6 books are amazing.
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck – Mark Manson
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson is New York Times and Globe and Mail bestseller. This book is a self help book that illustrate how life’s struggles often have deep meanings.
It Ends With Us – Colleen Hoover
A young woman, Lily Bloom who falls in love with a neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid but later the beautiful love story turned into tragic one due ot his abusive tendencies.
Eleanor & Park – Rainbow Rowell
A 16-year-old girl meets a half korean boy on the first day of school in Omaha. Which later turned into a love story connected through comic books and 1980s music.
I Want to Die But I Want to Eat Tteokbokki – Baek Sehee
Korean bestseller is a raw and honest memoir about being human, which focuses on flaws, finding strength, and how to deal with it.
The Summer I Turned Pretty – Jenny Han
A relatable character of Belly, who tries to find who shie is, what she wants and his complicated relationships with two boys. The book mainly shows the transition from childhood to young adulthood.
Everything Everything by Nicola Yoo
An 18 year old Madeline Whittier who is suffering from severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), also known as "bubble baby disease" and not allowed to leave her house or interact with anyone.
Disclaimer
The book suggestions in this article are based on general reading preferences and popular choices for Gen Z readers. Individual tastes may vary. This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only.