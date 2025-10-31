Ikk Kudi Actor Shehnaaz Gill Goes Bold, Fans Question Her Innoncence After Daring Look

Shehnaaz Gill’s new movie, Ikk Kudi, has finally hit the theaters, creating a wave of excitement among her fans. Ikk Kudi has released on 31st October 2025 and created a wave of excitement among her fans. The film explores themes of love, struggle, and self-discovery, and Shehnaaz’s on-screen presence made Ikk Kudi the most talked-about project of this year. But she is also making headlines for her bold photoshoots, which are making fans search for her innocence that was once seen in Bigg Boss 19.