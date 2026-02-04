Ikka OTT Release: Sunny Deol & Akshaye Khanna SHOCK Fans by Returning Together After 29 Years in This Web Series | Know More Details
Sunny Deol is back, and this time the fight is inside a courtroom, not on the border. Akshaye Khanna returns with a cold, intense role that already has fans talking. After 29 years, the Border stars reunite in Ikka, and things are getting serious. Truth, power and ego clash in this legal drama. From OTT release date and platform to lead cast details, here’s everything you need to know about the web series Ikka.
Ikka Release Date & Platform
Ikka is Announced for a 2026 OTT release on Netflix India. The exact release date hasn't been confirmed yet, only "coming soon" is mentioned.
Ikka Web Series- Story Theme
The film is an intense courtroom drama with high emotional stakes. It focuses on a gripping battle in court between two powerful characters.
Ikka Lead Cast
Sunny Deol stars, marking a notable OTT appearance. Akshaye Khanna plays the opposing principal role, often described as intense or challenging. This marks their reunion on screen nearly 29 years after Border.
Ikka Teaser OUT
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in an intense courtroom face-off in Ikka teaser has left fans shocked and excited, with the powerful visuals already going viral.
Ikka Teaser- Audience Reaction
Fans comment on the powerful performances and chemistry of the lead duo. Many see it as one of Netflix India's most OTT offerings for 2026.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information, reports, and media updates. Details such as release date, plot, and cast may change as per official announcements by the makers or the streaming platform.