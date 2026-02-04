Ikka OTT Release: Sunny Deol & Akshaye Khanna SHOCK Fans by Returning Together After 29 Years in This Web Series | Know More Details

Sunny Deol is back, and this time the fight is inside a courtroom, not on the border. Akshaye Khanna returns with a cold, intense role that already has fans talking. After 29 years, the Border stars reunite in Ikka, and things are getting serious. Truth, power and ego clash in this legal drama. From OTT release date and platform to lead cast details, here’s everything you need to know about the web series Ikka.