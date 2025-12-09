IMD Weather Update From December 9: Cold Wave Warning in Delhi, Telangana, Chandigarh, UP, Bihar; Rainfall Alert in Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for cold wave conditions and dense fog across several regions starting December 9. According to the weather agency, cold wave conditions are set to persist over the central, adjoining eastern, and northern peninsular Indian from December 9 to 12. The IMD added in its latest bulletin that these conditions are also expected to develop over the northwest and western parts of the country from December 10 and continue through December 12.