IMD Weather Update From December 9: Cold Wave Warning in Delhi, Telangana, Chandigarh, UP, Bihar; Rainfall Alert in Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for cold wave conditions and dense fog across several regions starting December 9. According to the weather agency, cold wave conditions are set to persist over the central, adjoining eastern, and northern peninsular Indian from December 9 to 12. The IMD added in its latest bulletin that these conditions are also expected to develop over the northwest and western parts of the country from December 10 and continue through December 12.
The cold wave gripping North India has strengthened, bringing harsher conditions across the region. Hill stations continue to receive snowfall, while temperatures in the plains are steadily falling. IMD has also issued a rain alert for four states.
IMD Delhi Weather Alert
Delhi is seeing a steady drop in temperatures as winter tightens its grip. On top of severe pollution, residents will now face patches of fog as well. According to the India Meteorological Department, these conditions are expected to continue over the coming days. Cold winds are likely to rise today and tomorrow.
Uttar Pradesh Weather Update
The IMD has forecast that several districts in Uttar Pradesh could face a strong cold wave, or sheetal lahar, starting today on December 9, 2025. This severe cold spell is likely to persist for the next two days. Following that, temperatures are expected to drop even further next week as Westerly winds influence the region.
Telangana Weather Update
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a cold wave alert for several districts in Telangana, warning that minimum temperatures may fall by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, as per the Monday evening forecast.
Cold Wave Alert Issued for Bihar, Punjab, Ranchi
IMD issues a cold wave alert for eight major cities. The affected region includes Bihar: Purnia, Kishanganj, and Patna, Jharkhand: Ranchi. Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, and adjoining areas.
West Bengal and Odisha Rain Forecast
West Bengal and Odisha are likely to experience cloudy skies throughout the day, with the IMD forecasting light to moderate rain in several areas.
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Tamil Nadu is likely to experience light to moderate rain in several areas. These conditions may bring a brief spell of relief from the dry weather, while also increasing chances of localized humidity and occasional gusty winds in some regions. Rain is likely to continue through November 11.