Immerse In The Devotion Of Janmashtami At These 8 Sacred Indian Destinations

Mathura, U.P.

During Janmashtami it becomes an eminent religious center as Mathura is supposed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Midnight Puja, ritual abhishek (bathing of the deity), elaborately adorned swings (jhulan) and colorful tableaux depicting the birth of Krishna are held at the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple and make it the focus of attention. The believers wander old streets, participate in a vigil at midnight, and become a part of worshipful vibrations. Mathura is a very devotional and historical experience due to rituals at the ghats of the Yamuna and the atmospheric illumination of the temple.