In Photos: Delhi’s Air Turns Poisonous, Pollution-Filled Post Diwali Scenes From Iconic India Gate
On Monday night, Delhi’s air quality plummeted as residents across the national capital celebrated Diwali with fireworks, pushing pollution levels well into the red zone.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 36 of 38 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category, with three already in the ‘severe’ range.
By Tuesday, the city’s 24-hour average AQI rose to 345, up from 326 on Sunday, signaling a worsening situation. NewsX visited Delhi’s iconic India Gate, capturing scenes of the landmark shrouded in thick haze, a stark reminder of the environmental cost of the festivities.
India Gate Shrouded in Post-Diwali Smog
Thick haze envelops Delhi’s iconic India Gate as the city grapples with severe air pollution following Diwali celebrations. The AQI soared into the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, turning the landmark into a shadowy silhouette under the pollution-laden sky.
Delhi Engulfed in Post-Diwali Smog
A thick haze blankets the city as pollution levels soar after Diwali celebrations. The AQI hit severe levels, reducing visibility and turning Delhi’s skyline into a murky, smog-filled scene.
India Gate Waterfront Drowned in Post-Diwali Smog
The water-side of Delhi’s iconic India Gate is engulfed in thick haze following Diwali celebrations. Pollution levels soared into the severe category, casting a murky veil over the fountains and reflecting pools while visitors continued to explore despite the hazardous air.
Delhi’s India Gate Lost in Afternoon Smog Post-Diwali
Thick haze enveloped Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, turning the city’s air quality ‘very poor’ to ‘severe.’ At the iconic India Gate, visibility dropped as smog lingered from Diwali fireworks. Despite hazardous pollution, visitors continued to walk around the landmark, highlighting the environmental toll of the festival.