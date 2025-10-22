In Photos: Delhi’s Air Turns Poisonous, Pollution-Filled Post Diwali Scenes From Iconic India Gate

On Monday night, Delhi’s air quality plummeted as residents across the national capital celebrated Diwali with fireworks, pushing pollution levels well into the red zone.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 36 of 38 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category, with three already in the ‘severe’ range.

By Tuesday, the city’s 24-hour average AQI rose to 345, up from 326 on Sunday, signaling a worsening situation. NewsX visited Delhi’s iconic India Gate, capturing scenes of the landmark shrouded in thick haze, a stark reminder of the environmental cost of the festivities.

