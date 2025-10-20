In Photos: Glimpses Of Diwali 2025, India Illuminated In Festive Glow
Millions of homes and streets across India lit up in a spectacular display of lights and colours as the nation celebrated Diwali 2025. From shimmering diyas and vibrant rangolis to the aroma of festive delicacies, the spirit of togetherness and joy was visible everywhere. Families came together to exchange gifts, don new clothes, and share traditional sweets, while communities organised celebrations that blended age-old customs with modern touches.
The festival was a feast for the senses, from the colourful rangolis to the savory and sweet treats prepared in homes across the country. Amid the lights, laughter, and celebrations, the nation came together to honour one of its most cherished traditions. Have a look at this photo gallery.
(Note: Some of the photos used here are taken from ANI and X.)
Students Celebrate Diwali with Colourful Rangolis at Cotton University
On Monday, students of Cotton University in Guwahati marked the festive spirit of Diwali by creating vibrant and intricate rangolis on campus, showcasing creativity, tradition, and the joy of the festival.
Women Celebrate Diwali with Sparklers in Prayagraj
On Monday, women in Prayagraj embraced the festive spirit of Diwali by lighting sparklers, donning traditional attire, and spreading joy, colour, and celebration across the city.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya Glows for Diwali
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was magnificently illuminated on Diwali, reflecting the festive spirit and devotion as devotees and visitors celebrated the festival of lights.
Bihar Assembly and Secretariat Shine Bright for Diwali
The Bihar Assembly building and Bihar Secretariat in Patna were beautifully illuminated on Diwali, creating a stunning visual spectacle and celebrating the festival of lights with grandeur and festivity.
Karol Bagh Bustles with Diwali Festivities
Karol Bagh, one of Delhi’s busiest markets, came alive with vibrant Diwali celebrations as shops, streets, and homes were decorated with lights, and shoppers thronged the area to buy sweets, gifts, and festive essentials.
Gully Lights Brighten Diwali in East of Kailash
The narrow lanes of East of Kailash were transformed with dazzling Diwali lights, as residents decorated their homes and streets, bringing warmth, colour, and festive cheer to the community.