In Photos: Glimpses Of Diwali 2025, India Illuminated In Festive Glow

Millions of homes and streets across India lit up in a spectacular display of lights and colours as the nation celebrated Diwali 2025. From shimmering diyas and vibrant rangolis to the aroma of festive delicacies, the spirit of togetherness and joy was visible everywhere. Families came together to exchange gifts, don new clothes, and share traditional sweets, while communities organised celebrations that blended age-old customs with modern touches.

The festival was a feast for the senses, from the colourful rangolis to the savory and sweet treats prepared in homes across the country. Amid the lights, laughter, and celebrations, the nation came together to honour one of its most cherished traditions. Have a look at this photo gallery.

(Note: Some of the photos used here are taken from ANI and X.)