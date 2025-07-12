In Photos: July’s Full Buck Moon Dazzles Skywatchers
Named For Antler Growth
July's Full Moon is often known as the "Buck Moon." This name was given by The Native American tribes, mainly the Algonquin, who noticed that the buck moon occurred in early summer when the male deer (bucks) began to grow velvety fur on their antlers again. It symbolizes renewal, growth and totally embodies the brightness of summer.
Appeared Unusually Low In The Sky
For many observers, the Full Buck Moon this year appeared unusually low on the horizon. Its closeness to the summer solstice, when the Sun is at its highest point in the daytime sky, is frequently the cause of this phenomenon. As a result, the Moon at night travels a lower path. This low hanging appearance can help create the "Moon illusion," which makes it appear larger than it actually is.
Showcased A Golden/Orange Hue
A full moon frequently acquires a stunning golden or even reddish-orange hue when it is low on the horizon. The Earth's atmosphere's Rayleigh scattering is the cause of this effect. Longer red and orange wavelengths of moonlight are more visually appealing because shorter blue and violet wavelengths are dispersed as it travels through more of the atmosphere.
Coincided With Guru Purnima
In India, Ashadha Purnima also known as Guru Purnima often coincides with the Full Moon in July. Honouring one's gurus, teachers, and mentors and asking for their wisdom and blessings are the main goals of this important spiritual day. For many people, the astronomical event thus has additional cultural and spiritual significance, which heightens the significance of moon observation.
Captured In Stunning Photography
Astrophotographers and skywatchers from all over the world jumped at the chance to photograph the magnificent Full Buck Moon. Social media and news outlets shared pictures of the moon's breath-taking beauty, frequently contrasting it with cityscapes, natural scenery, and landmarks to show off its brilliant presence in the night sky and leave innumerable onlookers in awe.