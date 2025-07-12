In Photos: July’s Full Buck Moon Dazzles Skywatchers

The sky recently put on a dazzling show with the Full Buck Moon of July. Unlike the full moons in other months, this celestial event was surely the star of July and appeared as a shining orb, capturing the eyes of skywatchers while casting its golden hue in the low-hanging sky, unusual for a full moon. The name “Buck Moon” derives from Native American tradition, which considers July the month when male deer start producing new antlers, heralding fresh growth and renewal, and reflecting the natural cadence of life.

Besides this classical name, this particular full moon holds spiritual value for numerous cultures. One occasion coinciding with the moon is Guru Purnima in India: a day dedicated to honoring spiritual teachers and seeking wisdom. This moon’s July occurrence was made even more extraordinary because it was traveling along a path so low on the horizon that it seemed larger and more radiant, with warm bright hues sometimes including shades of orange created by a thin atmosphere . Myriad skywatchers in faraway lands took and shared magnificent shots of the moon aglow behind backdrops ranging from ancient temples to urban skylines, truly bewitching those who chose to look up.