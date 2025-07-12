LIVE TV
  • In Photos: July’s Full Buck Moon Dazzles Skywatchers

In Photos: July’s Full Buck Moon Dazzles Skywatchers

The sky recently put on a dazzling show with the Full Buck Moon of July. Unlike the full moons in other months, this celestial event was surely the star of July and appeared as a shining orb, capturing the eyes of skywatchers while casting its golden hue in the low-hanging sky, unusual for a full moon. The name “Buck Moon” derives from Native American tradition, which  considers July the month when male deer start producing new antlers, heralding fresh growth and renewal, and reflecting the natural cadence of life.
Besides this classical name, this particular full moon holds spiritual value for numerous cultures. One occasion coinciding with the moon is Guru Purnima in India: a day dedicated to honoring spiritual teachers and seeking wisdom. This moon’s July occurrence was made even more extraordinary because it was traveling along a path so low on the horizon that it seemed larger and more radiant, with warm bright hues sometimes including shades of orange created by a thin atmosphere. Myriad skywatchers in faraway lands took and shared magnificent shots of the moon aglow behind backdrops ranging from ancient temples to urban skylines, truly bewitching those who chose to look up.
By: Tisha Chaudhary Last Updated: July 12, 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Named For Antler Growth - Photo Gallery
1/5

Named For Antler Growth

July's Full Moon is often known as the "Buck Moon." This name was given by The Native American tribes, mainly the Algonquin, who noticed that the buck moon occurred in early summer when the male deer (bucks) began to grow velvety fur on their antlers again. It symbolizes renewal, growth and totally embodies the brightness of summer.

Appeared Unusually Low In The Sky - Photo Gallery
2/5

Appeared Unusually Low In The Sky

For many observers, the Full Buck Moon this year appeared unusually low on the horizon. Its closeness to the summer solstice, when the Sun is at its highest point in the daytime sky, is frequently the cause of this phenomenon. As a result, the Moon at night travels a lower path. This low hanging appearance can help create the "Moon illusion," which makes it appear larger than it actually is.

Showcased A Golden/Orange Hue - Photo Gallery
3/5

Showcased A Golden/Orange Hue

A full moon frequently acquires a stunning golden or even reddish-orange hue when it is low on the horizon. The Earth's atmosphere's Rayleigh scattering is the cause of this effect. Longer red and orange wavelengths of moonlight are more visually appealing because shorter blue and violet wavelengths are dispersed as it travels through more of the atmosphere.

Coincided With Guru Purnima - Photo Gallery
4/5

Coincided With Guru Purnima

In India, Ashadha Purnima also known as Guru Purnima often coincides with the Full Moon in July. Honouring one's gurus, teachers, and mentors and asking for their wisdom and blessings are the main goals of this important spiritual day. For many people, the astronomical event thus has additional cultural and spiritual significance, which heightens the significance of moon observation.

Captured In Stunning Photography
5/5

Captured In Stunning Photography

Astrophotographers and skywatchers from all over the world jumped at the chance to photograph the magnificent Full Buck Moon. Social media and news outlets shared pictures of the moon's breath-taking beauty, frequently contrasting it with cityscapes, natural scenery, and landmarks to show off its brilliant presence in the night sky and leave innumerable onlookers in awe.

In Photos: July’s Full Buck Moon Dazzles Skywatchers - Gallery Image

