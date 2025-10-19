Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Stunning Moments As Over 26 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Ayodhya

Ayodhya’s spiritual glow reached dazzling new heights as over 26.17 lakh oil lamps lit up the Saryu River, creating a breathtaking spectacle that earned two Guinness World Records for the largest display of diyas and the most people performing simultaneous diya rotation.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the grand Deepotsav 2025 showcased faith, unity, and tradition, with thousands of volunteers and local artisans from the Prajapati and Kumhar communities contributing to the historic celebration.

The city of Lord Ram once again cemented its place as the global epicentre of devotion and light.

This photo gallery explores the mesmerising spectacle of Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2025, capturing the breathtaking moment when over 26 lakh diyas illuminated the Saryu River, setting two Guinness World Records and showcasing the city’s enduring spirit of faith and festivity.

(Note: The photos used here are taken from ANI and X)