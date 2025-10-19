Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Stunning Moments As Over 26 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Ayodhya
Ayodhya’s spiritual glow reached dazzling new heights as over 26.17 lakh oil lamps lit up the Saryu River, creating a breathtaking spectacle that earned two Guinness World Records for the largest display of diyas and the most people performing simultaneous diya rotation.
Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the grand Deepotsav 2025 showcased faith, unity, and tradition, with thousands of volunteers and local artisans from the Prajapati and Kumhar communities contributing to the historic celebration.
The city of Lord Ram once again cemented its place as the global epicentre of devotion and light.
This photo gallery explores the mesmerising spectacle of Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2025, capturing the breathtaking moment when over 26 lakh diyas illuminated the Saryu River, setting two Guinness World Records and showcasing the city’s enduring spirit of faith and festivity.
(Note: The photos used here are taken from ANI and X)
A divine sea of light
An aerial view of Ayodhya glowing in divine splendour as millions of earthen lamps line the ghats of the Saryu River during Deepotsav 2025. The grand celebration, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, marked a record-breaking moment of faith, unity, and devotion cementing Ayodhya’s place as the spiritual heart of India.
Ayodhya dazzles in light and devotion at Deepotsav 2025
A stunning view of Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2025, where dazzling laser shows, cultural performances, and rows of glowing diyas transformed the city into a radiant symbol of faith and celebration.
Ayodhya Shines Bright
Ayodhya sets two new Guinness World Records with 26,17,215 diyas illuminating the Saryu River and thousands participating in a simultaneous 'diya' rotation, celebrating the city’s spiritual and cultural revival under CM Yogi Adityanath.
10,000 Volunteers Light Up Ayodhya for Guinness World Records
Over 10,000 college and university volunteers helped arrange and light 26,17,215 diyas along the Saryu River, forming precise patterns for Guinness World Records verification and marking a grand celebration of Ayodhya’s cultural revival.
Deepotsav 2025: Celebrating Faith, Unity, and a New India
CM Yogi Adityanath highlights Deepotsav 2025 as a symbol of faith and unity, marking the construction of the grand Ram Lalla temple. The festival reinforces Ayodhya’s spiritual significance and celebrates India’s cultural pride and collective devotion.
Lighting Up Ayodhya with Faith and Tradition
CM Yogi Adityanath lauds the lighting of over 26.71 lakh diyas in Ayodhya, crafted by Prajapati and Kumhar artisans, highlighting the festival as a symbol of faith, unity, and empowerment of local communities while criticizing past neglect of cultural celebrations.
Strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s Faith and Identity
CM Yogi Adityanath extends greetings on Deepotsav 2025, emphasizing the festival’s role in reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s cultural identity and protecting citizens’ faith, highlighting the government’s continuous efforts since coming to power.