In Pic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers Prayers At Brihadisvara Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram, marking the birth anniversary of Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I. The PM also attended the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival which celebrates the rich Tamil Shaiva Bhakti tradition, fervently supported by the Cholas and immortalised by the 63 Nayanmars–the saint-poets of Tamil Shaivism. He wore Tamil traditional attire — a white veshti (dhoti), a white shirt, and an angavasthram wrapped around the neck while attending the festival.
PM Modi at Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple. The temple was built by Chola king Rajendra Chola I.
At the temple, the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival was organised which celebrates the rich Tamil Shaiva Bhakti tradition, fervently supported by the Cholas and immortalised by the 63 Nayanmars–the saint-poets of Tamil Shaivism.
The temple was built by Rajendra Chola I who ruled between 1014 and 1044 CE. He succeeded his father, Rajaraja I, in 1014 CE. During his reign, he extended the influence of the Chola empire to the banks of the river Ganges in the north and across the ocean.
The prime minister said that Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola symbolise India’s identity and pride. “The Chola era was one of the golden periods of Indian history, which was distinguished by its formidable military strength, "he added.