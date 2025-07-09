In Pics: 10 Countries PM Modi Is Yet To Visit
Indian Prime minster, Narendra Modi has embarked on a remarkable journey to a significant number of foreign visits since taking office as the Prime Minister of India. Till date , has visited approximately 78 countries, boosting India’s global standing and diplomatic relations and engagements across various continents. However, even for such a well-traveled leader, there still remain a number of nations that PM Modi is yet to visit. Let’s take a look these 10 nations.
Iraq
Iraq holds immense historical and economic importance, including strong historical ties with India. Despite these deep connections and India's energy needs, Prime Minister Modi has not yet undertaken a bilateral visit to this pivotal West Asian nation.
Norway
Famous for its fjords, the magical Northern Lights, and its leadership in sustainable development, Norway represents a significant Arctic partner. PM Modi has engaged with Norwegian leaders on global forums, but has yet to make a direct visit to the country.
Finland
The Nordic beacon of innovation, vast forests, and thousands of lakes, Finland is known for its design, education system, and focus on technology. While leaders have connected virtually and at summits elsewhere, PM Modi has not yet visited this Northern European nation.
North Korea
An isolated and enigmatic nation, North Korea presents a unique geopolitical landscape with its monumental architecture and highly controlled society. It stands as one of the few countries that PM Modi has not visited at any point during his premiership.
Peru
Peru is a key South American nation rich in history and biodiversity. Despite India's growing engagement with Latin America, Prime Minister Modi has yet to visit this fascinating country.
Bulgaria
Bulgaria is known for its rich history, rose oil production, and stunning Black Sea coastline. Despite its cultural depth and strategic location within the EU, Prime Minister Modi has not yet visit this country.
Panama
Panama is a global crossroads defined by its iconic canal and bustling capital and serves as a crucial hub for international trade and connectivity. This strategic Central American nation still awaits an official visit from Prime Minister Modi.
Ethiopia
Ethiopia is a prominent African power and host to the African Union. Despite India's deepening ties with the African continent, Prime Minister Modi has not made a dedicated bilateral visit to this historic nation.
Colombia
Colombia is a significant economy in the South American region. Though Indian leaders have engaged with their counterparts, a direct prime ministerial visit to Colombia has not yet occurred.
Iceland
A land of fire and ice, celebrated for its unique geothermal landscapes, glaciers, and commitment to renewable energy, Iceland is a key player in Arctic affairs. PM Modi has held meetings with Icelandic leaders at summits, but an official visit to the island nation itself is yet to happen.