In Pics: 10 Unknown Facts About The Famous Neem Karoli Baba

Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharajji, was a highly revered Indian spiritual teacher and mystic born around 1900 in Akbarpur, Uttar Pradesh. He became known for his deep devotion to Lord Hanuman and his path of bhakti yoga, emphasizing love, service, humility, and devotion to God. Though he did not formally teach or write books, his powerful presence, miracles, and compassion attracted thousands of followers until today. these followers are not just indian but from all over the world. In the 1960s, he gained international recognition when American spiritual seeker Ram Dass (formerly Richard Alpert) met him and wrote the influential book ‘Be Here Now’, introducing Neem Karoli Baba’s teachings to the Western world. Neem Karoli Baba’s ashrams are located across various parts of India, including Kainchi Dham, Vrindavan, Rishikesh, Shimla, Bhumiadhar, Hanumangarhi, Delhi, and his native village near Khimasepur in Farrukhabad. An ashram was also established in Taos, New Mexico, in the United States. Neem Karoli Baba served as a spiritual inspiration to many, including Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, and recently India’s former skipper Virat Kohli was also seen in preaching to him and several other well-known figures from both India and the United States.