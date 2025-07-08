In Pics: 10 Unknown Facts About The Famous Neem Karoli Baba
Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharajji, was a highly revered Indian spiritual teacher and mystic born around 1900 in Akbarpur, Uttar Pradesh. He became known for his deep devotion to Lord Hanuman and his path of bhakti yoga, emphasizing love, service, humility, and devotion to God. Though he did not formally teach or write books, his powerful presence, miracles, and compassion attracted thousands of followers until today. these followers are not just indian but from all over the world. In the 1960s, he gained international recognition when American spiritual seeker Ram Dass (formerly Richard Alpert) met him and wrote the influential book ‘Be Here Now’, introducing Neem Karoli Baba’s teachings to the Western world. Neem Karoli Baba’s ashrams are located across various parts of India, including Kainchi Dham, Vrindavan, Rishikesh, Shimla, Bhumiadhar, Hanumangarhi, Delhi, and his native village near Khimasepur in Farrukhabad. An ashram was also established in Taos, New Mexico, in the United States. Neem Karoli Baba served as a spiritual inspiration to many, including Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, and recently India’s former skipper Virat Kohli was also seen in preaching to him and several other well-known figures from both India and the United States.
Neem Karoli Baba
His birth name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma. The name “Neem Karoli Baba” comes from the village Neem Karoli (or Neeb Karori) in Uttar Pradesh, where he spent part of his life. He was known by many names like Laxman Das, Handi Baba, Tikonia Baba, Talaiya Baba, Chamatkari Baba
Kainchi Dham Ashram
It is believed that the Kainchi Dham Ashram was established in 1964 under the guidance of Neem Karoli Baba, along the Nainital-Almora road at an altitude of 1,400 meters above sea level
Neem Karoli Baba wisdom
Neem Karoli Baba is believed to have attained deep spiritual wisdom by the age of seventeen.
Neem Karoli Baba devotee of Lord Hanuman
Neem Karoli Baba was a devotee of Lord Hanuman. He believed Hanuman embodied pure devotion and selfless service. Many of his teachings and practices were rooted in Hanuman bhakti.
Baba Neem Karoli constructed a chabootara
In 1962, Baba Neem Karoli constructed a chabootara (platform) at the site in Kainchi village where two revered spiritual masters, Sadhu Premi Baba and Sombari Maharaj, had previously performed sacred Yagyas (ritual offerings).
Temples constructed by neem karoli baba
During his lifetime, he also built several temples in various places, including Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that he contributed to the construction of 108 temples across different locations, such as Lucknow and even Texas, USA
Neem Karoli Baba blanket
Neem Karoli Baba was famously very simple in his lifestyle. he had only one blanket throughout many years of his life, and that blanket became almost like a symbol of his renunciation and detachment from material things.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit to Neem Karoli Baba’s
Indian power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are known to visit Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram for spiritual guidance and peace. Their visits often draw public attention but are deeply personal.
Mark Zuckerberg inspired by Neem Karoli Baba
Mark Zuckerberg visited the Kainchi Dham Ashram on the advice of Steve Jobs during a tough phase at Facebook. The trip reportedly gave him clarity and motivation to continue with his vision.
Julia became interested in Hinduism when she saw a picture of Neem Karoli Baba
After reading about Neem Karoli Baba, actress Julia Roberts was so moved that she embraced Hinduism and attributed her spiritual interest to his teachings.
Steve Jobs and Neem Karoli Baba
Steve Jobs traveled to India in the 1970s seeking spiritual insight. Although Neem Karoli Baba had passed away before Jobs arrived, Jobs visited his ashram and was deeply influenced by the peaceful and loving atmosphere Neem Karoli Baba had created.