In Pics: Five Insanely Expensive Watches Worn By Indian Celebrities
Indian celebrities have been spotted wearing some of the world’s most luxurious timepieces, each reflecting a mix of elite craftsmanship and bold design. Indian celebrities wear very fancy and expensive watches. Some watches have a shiny, colorful look with sparkling stones that make them stand out. Some have a gold design with gems around the edge, giving it a rich and classy feel. There’s also a sporty one that looks modern and shows the inside parts moving. Moreover, some watches are simple and elegant, with a special feature that shows dates and months. These watches are not just for telling time, they show style, status, and personality.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan has a sharp taste for luxury watches. His collection is just as impressive as his film career, showcasing rare and beautiful timepieces that mirror his personal style and sophistication. Salman Khan teamed up with Jacob & Co. to design a limited-edition watch named "The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone: Salman Khan Edition."
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya is renowned for his lavish taste in luxury watches, boasting an impressive collection that features high-end timepieces from prestigious brands such as Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Richard Mille.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM052 Titanium Skull, a striking fusion of engineering and artistry. Featuring an intricate skull design, this ₹5.75 crore timepiece made a bold and unforgettable statement.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, a global brand ambassador for Bulgari, is often seen wearing pieces from their Serpenti watch collection, showcased by the luxury brand. These watches are inspired by the shape of a snake and have a really unique, eye-catching design. When Priyanka wears them, she brings out their bold and elegant style, making them feel even more special and personal.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood’s legendary Big B, is known not just for his luxurious homes and cars, but also for his passion for elegant watches. Recently, he was seen wearing a Baume & Mercier Hampton Classic Chronograph. The watch’s silver dial, stainless steel case, and tan leather strap perfectly match his calm and sophisticated style.