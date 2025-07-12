In Pics: 5 National Parks In North East You Should Plan To Visit

The North East of India is a true biodiversity hotspot, blessed with a wide range of altitudes, climates, and ecosystems that support an incredible variety of flora and fauna. From the lush tropical rainforests of Arunachal Pradesh to the grasslands of Assam, the region is home to several rare and endangered species, including the one-horned rhinoceros, red panda, Hoolock gibbon, and clouded leopard. Its national parks are not only scenic and serene but also vital for conservation. The rich tribal culture, pristine landscapes, and low human interference make the North East a treasure trove for wildlife enthusiasts and eco-tourists alike.