Let’s DIY! Here Are 5 Smart Ways To Recycle Kitchen Waste At Home, In Pics
Kitchen garbage is probably the biggest source of household waste, but surprisingly, a majority can be recycled or reused with little extra work. Kitchen garbage equals all food scraps, all packaging, and it adds up to living green. With a few simple habits, you can shrink your carbon footprint, save some money, and even create something worthy out of the waste you were throwing out.
Here are 5 smart ways to recycle kitchen trash at home.
Compost Organic Waste
Convert fruit peels, vegetable scraps, eggshells, and coffee grounds into garden compost. Compost at home using a compost bin or pit- it's environmentally friendly and reduces landfill waste.
Reuse Jars and Containers Creatively
Don't discard jars, bottles, or thick plastic containers. Rinse and reuse them to keep spices, pulses, or leftovers- or use them as small pots to house herbs or kitchen garden herbs such as mint and coriander. It's an excellent means to reduce packaging wastage, bring more greenery into your life, and save money.
Create Natural Cleaners
Utilize lemon peels, baking soda, and vinegar to create homemade natural cleaners. It is one efficient method of minimizing the use of chemicals and maximizing organic waste.
Regrow Veggies from Leftovers
Put remaining roots of spring onions, coriander, or lettuce into water. Observe them grow back- it's enjoyable, eco-friendly, and minimizes food wastage.
Dry and Use Eggshells for Plants
Dry and Utilize Eggshells for Plants. Dried, crushed eggshells are high in calcium and can be used to enrich your garden soil or potting plants to promote natural health.