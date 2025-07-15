In Pics: ⁠5 Tesla Cars That Are Coming To India

Tesla formally entered the Indian market on July 15, 2025, as it opened first of its first showroom in Mumbai. The company plans to introduce a line-up of five electric cars. The Model Y, which arrived from China before the launch and is currently the flagship SUV, is leading the entry. The next in line is the Model 3, which is anticipated later this year and will be imported from Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory in right-hand drive versions. Next, Tesla intends to launch the Model X, a high-end SUV with falcon-wing doors, and the Model S, its premium performance sedan, both of which are aimed at the high-end EV market. Tesla is also reportedly thinking about displaying the Cyber-truck in India through its network of showrooms, though no formal date has been confirmed.