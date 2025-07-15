In Pics: 5 Tesla Cars That Are Coming To India
Tesla formally entered the Indian market on July 15, 2025, as it opened first of its first showroom in Mumbai. The company plans to introduce a line-up of five electric cars. The Model Y, which arrived from China before the launch and is currently the flagship SUV, is leading the entry. The next in line is the Model 3, which is anticipated later this year and will be imported from Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory in right-hand drive versions. Next, Tesla intends to launch the Model X, a high-end SUV with falcon-wing doors, and the Model S, its premium performance sedan, both of which are aimed at the high-end EV market. Tesla is also reportedly thinking about displaying the Cyber-truck in India through its network of showrooms, though no formal date has been confirmed.
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y is already present in the first batch shipped from China ahead of the July 15 showroom launch in Mumbai. It’s being introduced as the flagship offering.
Tesla Model 3
Expected next in line after the Y. Reports indicate import of Berlin-made right-hand-drive Model 3s for retail later this year.
Tesla Model S
Tesla’s premium sedan Model S is projected to follow, with the premium market showing interest.
Tesla Model X
The luxury SUV with falcon-wing doors is also slated for an Indian debut, likely after the Model S.
Tesla Cyber-Truck
Though no firm launch date yet, early reports mention Tesla may introduce the Cyber-truck in India via the showroom route.