In Pics: 5 UNESCO World Heritage Sites You Didn’t Know Existed
UNESCO World Heritage Sites are more than popularly known sites as they hold many thousands of surprising places that rarely anyone has ever heard of. From forgotten cities withering away in the desert to magical islands clothed in peculiar trees, these hidden treasures are full of history, culture, and wonder.
They may not document every traveller’s wish list, but they are incredible tales of vanished civilizations, off-the-wall landscapes, and ageless cultures. They put all of us in mind of how peculiar and amazing our world is.
If you want something more than the common tourist spot, these overlooked UNESCO gems are the best place to begin.
The Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela, Ethiopia
These 11 medieval churches, chiseled into volcanic rock itself, are UNESCO-listed for their sheer architecture and religious significance. They remain active houses of worship, providing a glimpse into rare ancient Ethiopian Christian customs.
The Socotra Archipelago, Yemen
Identified by UNESCO as having its own distinct biodiversity, Socotra's dreamlike terrain and unusual flora and fauna such as the dragon's blood tree. It is among the world's most remarkable natural destinations. It's sometimes referred to as the "Galápagos of the Indian Ocean".
The Wooden Town of Gammelstad, Sweden
Situated at the northern end of the Gulf of Bothnia, Gammelstad is the finest-preserved "church village" of traditional kind- an unusual settlement type once typical in northern Scandinavia.Identified by UNESCO, Gammelstad demonstrates the cultural and social traditions of early Nordic settlers.
The Wadden Sea, Germany/Netherlands/Denmark
The Wadden Sea is a unique place on Earth. A natural seascape of life, the Wadden Sea is a haven for wildlife from all corners of the planet, and unique experiences for humankind. The Wadden Sea became a World Heritage Site in 2009.
The Ancient City of Polonnaruwa, Sri Lanka
Polonnaruwa is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is a lesser-known but still remarkable part of Sri Lanka, showcasing the ruins of its medieval capital in excellent condition. You will find the fabulous royal palaces and temples and beautiful statues, dating from the 11th century.