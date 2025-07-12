In Pics: 5 UNESCO World Heritage Sites You Didn’t Know Existed

UNESCO World Heritage Sites are more than popularly known sites as they hold many thousands of surprising places that rarely anyone has ever heard of. From forgotten cities withering away in the desert to magical islands clothed in peculiar trees, these hidden treasures are full of history, culture, and wonder.

They may not document every traveller’s wish list, but they are incredible tales of vanished civilizations, off-the-wall landscapes, and ageless cultures. They put all of us in mind of how peculiar and amazing our world is.

If you want something more than the common tourist spot, these overlooked UNESCO gems are the best place to begin.