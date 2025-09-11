In Pics: 7 Breathtaking UNESCO World Heritage National Parks in India

India is a land of remarkable biodiversity, and nowhere is it more evident than in the country’s national parks. Seven of these pristine sanctuaries have earned the coveted status of UNESCO World Heritage Sites on account of their scenic beauty as well as their ecological, cultural, and conservation value. From the one-horned rhinoceroses of Kaziranga to the sacred snow peaks of Khangchendzonga, these parks represent the country’s natural wealth. Scroll on to find out more about why these places should be the next on your list of must-visit destinations in India.