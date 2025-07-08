In Pics: 7 Parenting Tips by Sadhguru That Go Beyond Traditional Advice
Sadhguru’s approach to parenting is about going deeper than just setting rules or focusing on grades. He talks about creating a warm and loving environment where kids feel safe and supported to grow. Instead of pushing children to follow strict guidelines, he believes it’s important to nurture their inner happiness and emotional health. He also reminds parents not to get caught up in material things but to help their kids connect with life and meaningful experiences. A big part of his advice is to let kids find their way without parents projecting their fears or ambitions onto them. Giving children the freedom to make choices helps them learn responsibility naturally. And perhaps most importantly, he says parents should lead by example, showing patience, balance, and joy in everyday life. Parenting, he suggests, is something to enjoy, not a burden, and when seen that way, it creates a beautiful bond between parent and child.
Don't try to mould your child
Don’t try to mold your child into what you want them to be. Every child is unique and has their personality, talents, and dreams. Instead of shaping them, support and guide them so they can grow into their true selves. This helps them become confident and happy individuals.
Be a live example not just a lecture
Children learn more from what they see than what they’re told. Being a good example through your actions teaches them values and behavior better than just giving lectures. When you live the way you want your child to, they naturally follow. Showing rather than telling creates a lasting impact.
Let Children Be Themselves
Let children be themselves by accepting their unique interests and personalities. Trying to change who they are can make them feel misunderstood or pressured. When kids feel free to express themselves, they develop confidence and happiness. Supporting their individuality helps them grow into authentic adults.
Don't burden them with your unfulfilled dreams
Don’t pressure children to chase dreams you couldn’t fulfill yourself. Forcing your goals on them can create stress and take away their passions. Let them discover what truly makes them happy and motivated. Supporting their dreams helps them build a life they love, not one based on someone else’s regrets.
Give them freedom with awareness
Give children the freedom to explore and make choices, but also guide them with awareness. Freedom helps them learn independence, while awareness keeps them safe and responsible. It’s about balancing trust with support so they can grow confidently. This way, they learn from experience but with care.
Create a Joyful Atmosphere
Create a joyful atmosphere by filling your home with love, laughter, and positivity. When children feel happy and safe, they’re more open to learning and growing. A joyful environment encourages creativity and strong relationships. It helps kids build confidence and enjoy their childhood fully
Priortize inner well begin over external success
Focus on nurturing a child’s inner happiness and emotional health rather than just their achievements or status. External success, like grades or awards, doesn’t guarantee true fulfillment. When children feel balanced and content inside, they’re more resilient and confident. Prioritizing well-being helps them lead a meaningful and joyful life.