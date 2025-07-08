In Pics: 7 Parenting Tips by Sadhguru That Go Beyond Traditional Advice

Sadhguru’s approach to parenting is about going deeper than just setting rules or focusing on grades. He talks about creating a warm and loving environment where kids feel safe and supported to grow. Instead of pushing children to follow strict guidelines, he believes it’s important to nurture their inner happiness and emotional health. He also reminds parents not to get caught up in material things but to help their kids connect with life and meaningful experiences. A big part of his advice is to let kids find their way without parents projecting their fears or ambitions onto them. Giving children the freedom to make choices helps them learn responsibility naturally. And perhaps most importantly, he says parents should lead by example, showing patience, balance, and joy in everyday life. Parenting, he suggests, is something to enjoy, not a burden, and when seen that way, it creates a beautiful bond between parent and child.