In Pics: Bihar’s GI Products You Should Know About
Bihar has a wonderful variety of Geographical Indication (GI) labeled products all representing the rich traditions, cultural heritage, skills and agricultural wealth of the state. Bihar is a home land representing a rich heritage for each product. GI labels not only protect the uniqueness, they empower local communities, allow for exports whilst preserving rich heritage for future generations.
Shahi Litchi, Muzaffarpur
This juicy Shahi litchi is characterized by its unique rose-like fragrance, sweetness, and increased pulp content. It grows in Muzaffarpur's wet weather and alluvial soil. It got the GI tag in 2018 to safeguard its distinctive quality and source.
Jardalu Mango, Bhagalpur
This yellow-golden mango is well known for its delicate skin, strong Fragrance , and rich flavor. It is found primarily in Bhagalpur district's rich Gangetic plains. It was awarded a GI tag in 2018 because of its distinct taste and texture.
Katarni Rice, Bhagalpur/Banka
Katarni is an aromatic, short-grain rice with a mild nutty taste. Majorly grown in Bhagalpur and Banka, it's valued for celebrations. The GI tag in 2018 acknowledged its origin and local geographic limitation.
Mithila Makhana, Mithilanchal
This Mithila fox nuts is cultivated in ponds of Mithila and is famous for being crunchy, pure, and nutritious.
Used in sweets and fasting foods, it's a cultural favorite. GI-labeled in 2022, it sustains the livelihood of local farmers.
Magahi Paan, Magadh Region
Magahi Paan is a soft fragrant betel leaf grown in the Magadh region of Bihar. It is known for its silky texture & light, crisp taste. Magahi Paan has received GI protection to protect its identity & important cultural significance as of 2018.
Marcha Rice, West Champaran, Bihar
Marcha, or Mircha rice, is referred to because it has the shape of chili and strong smell. It's a local rice variety highly valued in local foods. GI-tagged in 2023 to maintain its distinctive cultivar status.
Madhubani Paintings, Mithila
It is a colorful traditional folk art employing natural dyes to portray mythological, floral, and geometric motifs.
Historically performed by women on paper and walls, it is centuries old.Tagged GI in 2007, it is the cultural identity of Mithila.
Bhagalpuri Silk (Tussar Silk)
Bhagalpur, India has gained immense recognition for its Tussar silk, also called Bhagalpuri silk, which is a distinctive and luxurious fabric distinctly originated in this region with a long history. It has served this region as a silk weaving place for over a century. GI marking in 2013, improved exports, and more craft recognition.
Sujini Embroidery, Muzaffarpur
This embroidery style for folk storytelling employs used cloth and colorful stitching to recount folklores. It is created by rural women and merges functionality with art. GI-marked in 2006 to safeguard the heritage craft.