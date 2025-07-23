In Pics: Bollywood Celebs Who Raised Eyebrows With Sudden Weight Loss Transformation

Ram Kapoor

Veteran actor Ram Kapoor achieved a remarkable weight loss, shedding over 55kg in just 18 months. His approach was disciplined yet straightforward: he adhered to only two meals a day—one in the late morning and another in the early evening—and strictly avoided all snacking. A key component of his routine was fasting after 6:30 pm. Unlike many rapid weight loss trends, Ram focused on consistent portion control, strict adherence to his meal timing, and intermittent fasting, steering clear of supplements or surgical interventions. He emphasized the importance of long-term consistency, describing his transformation as life-changing for both his physical health and self-esteem.