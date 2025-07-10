In Pics: Bollywood Love Stories To Look Out For In 2025

Bollywood has always had a very unique and special place for romantic films, and it seems that 2025 will be the year for love, feelings and film odyssey. With new pairings, romantic music, and films that delve into relationships today, viewers can expect to see a full spectrum of love stories in 2025- from ironic and cheeky rom-coms to love stories about intense passion. The films that will soon be released will fuse tradition and modernity in beautiful ways, making it a great combination for traditional and Gen Z romantics alike. Whether you love big romantic gestures, heart-breaking moments, second chances, or whatever theme, romantic releases in 2025 will be heart-warming and full of spark conversations.