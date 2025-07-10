In Pics: Bollywood Love Stories To Look Out For In 2025
Bollywood has always had a very unique and special place for romantic films, and it seems that 2025 will be the year for love, feelings and film odyssey. With new pairings, romantic music, and films that delve into relationships today, viewers can expect to see a full spectrum of love stories in 2025- from ironic and cheeky rom-coms to love stories about intense passion. The films that will soon be released will fuse tradition and modernity in beautiful ways, making it a great combination for traditional and Gen Z romantics alike. Whether you love big romantic gestures, heart-breaking moments, second chances, or whatever theme, romantic releases in 2025 will be heart-warming and full of spark conversations.
Param Sundari, 2025
A tale of a cultural romance set against the backdrop of the lucky backwaters of Kerala. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, this romantic thriller with glamour, emotional depth, and much more. It is about love, pride, and maintaining cultural ties. Cinemas will screen Param Sundari on July 25, 2025.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, 2025
Based on Ruskin Bond's short stories, this film touches on the heart with the romance of a blind musician and a theatre actor. The collaboration of Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor has the opportunity of touching emotional depths and building sensitivity. This is a heart-warming, fresh film experience. This will hit screen on July 11,2025.
Saiyaara, 2025
Saiyaara is a romantic drama set in the realm of soulfulness, written and directed by Mohit Suri, produced by Yash Raj Films, and is a debut for two newcomers actor Ahaan Panday and actrss Aneet Padda. The film revolves around their sizzling chemistry, as artists themselves entering the industry. Saiyaara is releasing internationally in theaters on July 18, 2025, this year is also YRF's 50th anniversary, and it was also the director's comeback with music driven romance.
Dhadak 2, 2025
Dhadak 2, which has been directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, tracks Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a socially conscious romance drama addressing caste and resistance. Premiering in cinemas on August 1, 2025.
Tere Ishq Mein, 2025
This much-anticipated sequel to the hit Raanjhanaa is slated to feature Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, guaranteeing another passionate and soulful romantic tale. This will be released in cinemas on November 28, 2025.