  In pics: Brews & Backdrops: Ten Most Instagrammable Cafés In Delhi

In pics: Brews & Backdrops: Ten Most Instagrammable Cafés In Delhi

Looking for some serious aesthetic vibes while chilling with you mates? Delhi’s café culture is blooming with beautifully designed spaces that offer not just great coffee but some beautiful and sophisticated Instagram goals. They offer more than just a single setting, from fairytale-like ambiance and European-inspired spaces to minimalist settings and whimsical garden setups. These cafés are perfect for your next photogenic outing. Here’s a visual tour of 10 most aesthetic cafes in Delhi that blend charm, comfort, and creativity into every frame.

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
1/10

Rose Cafe, Saidullajab

This charming cafe offers a real-life fairytale setting with its dreamy pastel pink interior that is perfect for capturing soft, aesthetic moments. Its vintage decor and floral accents add to the romantic vibe.

2/10

Diggin Cafe, Chanakyapuri & Anand Lok

Famous for its enchanting, whimsical garden-like atmosphere, Diggin offers brick walls, lush greenery, and twinkling fairy lights. The decor often changes with seasons, making it a vibrant and magical spot for photoshoots.

3/10

Cafe Tesu, Adchini

This cafe offers a sophisticated yet appealing ambiance with its pristine white walls, elegant vintage furniture, and high ceilings. Its minimalist decor provides a chic backdrop for a relaxed coffee or meal.

4/10

Cafe De Flora, Chanakyapuri

Stepping into Cafe De Flora feels like entering a Parisian garden. The cafe with its elegant floral installations, soft pastel hues, and abundant natural light blends European charm with comfort.

5/10

The Grammar Room, Mehrauli

Nestled amidst greenery, The Grammar Room offers a relaxed, chic glasshouse aesthetic with natural light, comfortable wicker seating, and subtle literary touches. Its contemporary design makes it highly Instagrammable.

6/10

Breathe & Bougie, Mehrauli

This cafe exudes a luxurious and elegant vibe, featuring stylish interiors with plush seating and sophisticated lighting. It's a popular spot for a chic and bougie experience.

7/10

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Delhi outlets

Known for its minimalist, industrial-chic design, Blue Tokai focuses on the art of coffee, with a clean aesthetic. It's a haven for coffee lovers, showcasing raw materials and a focus on quality.

8/10

Chica, Chanakyapuri

Chica creates a dreamy, whimsical escape with its nature-inspired al-fresco setup, pleasing pink walls and intricate floral. It's a perfect photogenic space for capturing surreal charm.

9/10

Lavaash By Saby, Mehrauli

This cafe offers a stunning Armenian-inspired decor with vibrant blue and white patterns, unique artwork, and a beautiful mix of indoor and outdoor seating. Its rich cultural aesthetic makes it visually captivating for taking photos.

10/10

Nukkad, SDA

Nukkad offers a rustic and cozy ambiance, often featuring dim lighting, twinkling fairy lights, and quirky decor. It provides a warm, inviting setting, especially for its popular outdoor seating areas.

