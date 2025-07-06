In Pics: Did You Know? The Sixth Dalai Lama Was Born In Arunachal Pradesh

Tsangyang Gyatso, the sixth Dalai Lama, was born in Tawang in 1683 and became the Dalai Lama at the age of 14. He was often called as incarnation of the 5th Dalai Lama, but he was quite different from the last one. He was more into music, poetry, and love, not following the monastery’s rules. His reign was ended by Lhazang Khan, a Mongol, in 1705.

He will always be remembered as a religious figure and a symbol of freedom.