In Pics: Did You Know? The Sixth Dalai Lama Was Born In Arunachal Pradesh
Tsangyang Gyatso, the sixth Dalai Lama, was born in Tawang in 1683 and became the Dalai Lama at the age of 14. He was often called as incarnation of the 5th Dalai Lama, but he was quite different from the last one. He was more into music, poetry, and love, not following the monastery’s rules. His reign was ended by Lhazang Khan, a Mongol, in 1705.
He will always be remembered as a religious figure and a symbol of freedom.
Birth And Early Life Of Sixth Dalai Lama In Arunachal Pradesh
The sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, was born in 1683 in the Monpa region of Tawang, which is now in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. With the traditions and beauty of the Monpa all around him, He spent his childhood in this Himalayan environment. Although he eventually became Tibet's spiritual leader his origins still lies in the Himalayan area. Also, He was crowned as sixth Dalai Lama at the age of 14 in a ceremony attended by Tibetan government officials.
The Secret Death Of Fifth Dalai Lama
The Prime Minister of the fifth Dalai Lama, Ngawang Lobsang Gyatso, Desi Sangye Gyatso, concealed the death of the fifth Dalai Lama for 14 years until either 1696 or 1697. The fifth Dalai Lama died in 1682 at the age of 65 and the intention behind secret of the fifth Dalai 's death was to manage the political situation after his death and to allow the hostname of the fifth Dalai Lama's major project, the Potala Palace, to be completed. Following the death of the fifth Dalai Lama, his death was made known to the public at the time of the birth of the sixth Dalai Lama (Tsangyang Gyatso).
The Cultural and Architectural Legacy
The 5th Dalai Lama's reign was marked by the significant cultural achievements, particularly the building of the Potala Palace in Lhasa that became the symbolic and administrative capital of Tibet. The grand palace, located at Marpo Ri Hill, becomes potent symbol of Tibetan identity and remains UNESCO World Heritage Site.
He also focused on rebuilding and development of monasteries, Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism, fostered arts, literature, and religious scholarship.
Teachings and spiritual Impact
Ngawang Lobsang Gyatso was highly referred as a spiritual master and an incarnation of the living Buddha, said to be the embodiment of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion. He wrote various significant Buddhist works that was respected for his wisdom, compassion, and dedication to the spiritual well-being of his people.
Relationship with Mongols and China
Alliance with the Mongols of The 5th Dalai Lama, specifically the Khoshut Mongols, served to sustain the independence and security of Tibet and his Relations with the Qing Dynast had sent envoys to the Qing emperor and maintained a relationship whereas Tibet could exercise some level of autonomy while conceding Qing suzerainty.