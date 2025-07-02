- Home>
- Photos»
- In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage
In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage
Cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have caused widespread devastation, triggering flash floods and landslides. Heavy rainfalls have caused widespread damage to home and infrastructure in both Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Rescue operations are in full swing, but the scale of damage has left communities facing a long and challenging recovery. It has significantly impacted tourism in both states.
2023: Panchvaktra Temple, Himachal Pradesh
Amid destructive cloudbursts, the Panchvaktra temple in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was under water from floods. This well-known Shiva temple from the 17th century is distinguished by its unusual five-faced idol.
2025: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a catastrophic flash flood caused by an unexpected cloudburst. Lives have been uprooted by this natural disaster, which has also caused extensive devastation and terror across the area.
2025: Himachal Faces Devastating Flash Floods
Flash floods have swept Himachal Pradesh after a sudden cloudburst. Villages and roads have submerged under muddy water which has also reduced tourism.
2022: Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh
In 2022, Himachal was hit by a powerful cloudburst that turned serene streams into raging floods. Overnight, the water streams grew, resulting in fatal landslides that claimed many lives and destroyed many homes.
2025: Kuthnaur Village, Uttarakhand
Kuthnaur village in Uttarakhand experiences a sudden cloudburst that causes flash floods and extensive destruction. As the people struggle to deal with the consequences of this tragic occurrence, rescue efforts are in progress.
2025: Massive Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand
Massive flash floods are caused by a big cloudburst that strikes Uttarakhand. Rivers are overloaded by the heavy rains, drowning settlements and obstructing access to isolated regions.
2021: A silent witness to nature's power, Uttarakhand
A strong cloudburst has occurred in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The Devastated area has been submerged in filthy water due to the extreme destruction.
2025: Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand
The Saini Tok Area of Narkota village in Rudraprayag was struck by a huge cloudburst. Police and relief team are at the spot to provide aid as the region faces immense destruction and disruption.