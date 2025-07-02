Live Tv
  In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage

In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage

Cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have caused widespread devastation, triggering flash floods and landslides. Heavy rainfalls have caused widespread damage to home and infrastructure in both Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.  Rescue operations are in full swing, but the scale of damage has left communities facing a long and challenging recovery. It has significantly  impacted tourism in both states. 

By: Aradhna Khurana Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage - Gallery Image
1/8

2023: Panchvaktra Temple, Himachal Pradesh

Amid destructive cloudbursts, the Panchvaktra temple in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was under water from floods. This well-known Shiva temple from the 17th century is distinguished by its unusual five-faced idol.

In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage - Gallery Image
2/8

2025: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a catastrophic flash flood caused by an unexpected cloudburst. Lives have been uprooted by this natural disaster, which has also caused extensive devastation and terror across the area.

In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage - Gallery Image
3/8

2025: Himachal Faces Devastating Flash Floods

Flash floods have swept Himachal Pradesh after a sudden cloudburst. Villages and roads have submerged under muddy water which has also reduced tourism.

In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage - Gallery Image
4/8

2022: Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

In 2022, Himachal was hit by a powerful cloudburst that turned serene streams into raging floods. Overnight, the water streams grew, resulting in fatal landslides that claimed many lives and destroyed many homes.

In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage - Gallery Image
5/8

2025: Kuthnaur Village, Uttarakhand

Kuthnaur village in Uttarakhand experiences a sudden cloudburst that causes flash floods and extensive destruction. As the people struggle to deal with the consequences of this tragic occurrence, rescue efforts are in progress.

In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage - Gallery Image
6/8

2025: Massive Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand

Massive flash floods are caused by a big cloudburst that strikes Uttarakhand. Rivers are overloaded by the heavy rains, drowning settlements and obstructing access to isolated regions.

In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage - Gallery Image
7/8

2021: A silent witness to nature's power, Uttarakhand

A strong cloudburst has occurred in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The Devastated area has been submerged in filthy water due to the extreme destruction.

In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage - Gallery Image
8/8

2025: Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand

The Saini Tok Area of Narkota village in Rudraprayag was struck by a huge cloudburst. Police and relief team are at the spot to provide aid as the region faces immense destruction and disruption.

In Pics: Eight Striking Images From Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreckage - Gallery Image

