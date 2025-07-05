In Pics: Enjoy Monsoon But Avoid These, Your Monsoon Fruit Guide

With the recent onset of monsoon, people across India finally got some relief from the cruel heat waves. The monsoon season brings together excitement and energy, while transforming our city with lush greenery and refreshing downpour. It’s also the time when our kitchens are stocked with seasonal produce. But, wait a minute, do you also casually eats every fruit in sight? While most fruits are beneficial for our health, the unique dampness and humidity of the monsoon can turn some of our favorites into unexpected health hazards.

If you do eat every fruit in monsoon, then give yourself a break and check out these nine fruits that you should watch out for during monsoon.