In Pics: Enjoy Monsoon But Avoid These, Your Monsoon Fruit Guide
With the recent onset of monsoon, people across India finally got some relief from the cruel heat waves. The monsoon season brings together excitement and energy, while transforming our city with lush greenery and refreshing downpour. It’s also the time when our kitchens are stocked with seasonal produce. But, wait a minute, do you also casually eats every fruit in sight? While most fruits are beneficial for our health, the unique dampness and humidity of the monsoon can turn some of our favorites into unexpected health hazards.
If you do eat every fruit in monsoon, then give yourself a break and check out these nine fruits that you should watch out for during monsoon.
Mango
During monsoon, mangoes are highly prone to fermentation due to humidity and can potentially become a breeding ground for fruit flies. Consuming such fermented mangoes can lead to bloating, indigestion, gas and in worst cases food poisoning.
Lychee
Lychees are delicate and very prone to spoilage and insect infestation especially in humid environment. They are also carry high sugar load and can pose health problems in diabetic patients. Consuming spoiled lychee has also been linked to cute encephalopathy in malnourished children.
Pineapple
Pineapples thrive in humidity, but they can easily become carriers of bacteria if not stored or cut hygienically. For many, they can also worsen existing allergies or cause new ones during the sensitive monsoon season. Eating spoiled lychees can lead to food poisoning.
Watermelon
Watermelons contain high water content and are usually left cut and exposed making them highly susceptible to bacterial growth especially in monsoon. Consuming such watermelons can potentially affect the health and can cause severe digestive issues like diarrhea, stomach pain and food poisoning.
Muskmelon
Just like watermelons, muskmelons also have high water content. Additionally, their inherent cooling effect can be too much for the body to take in season like monsoon, when the body is prone to cold and infections. Consumption may lead to gastrointestinal infections, nausea, and vomiting if contaminated.
Leafy Berries ( Strawberry, Raspberries, Blackberries)
Their delicate, porous skin make them extremely difficult to clean thoroughly resulting in pesticide residues, dirt, and mold to cling easily. The moisture in monsoon fastens the process of bacteria growth, causing potential harm to health including upset stomach, allergic reactions, or even foodborne illnesses.
Grapes
Grapes are often sprayed heavily with pesticides, and are also poses washing challenging. The high humidity can also accelerate mold growth and fermentation between the berries. Consuming these can lead to upset stomach.
Custard Apple
The complex, segmented skin of custard apples can trap dirt and insects and they are also prone to worm infestations especially in monsoon. Consumption of such contaminated custard apples can lead to severe stomach problems, indigestion, or even parasitic infections.