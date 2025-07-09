In Pics: Five Foods That Secretly Mess With Your Sleep

Some foods can quietly mess with your sleep, even if you don’t notice it. For example, caffeine isn’t just in coffee. It’s also in chocolate and certain teas. Having these later in the day can keep your brain awake when you want to sleep, making it harder to fall asleep and leaving you tired the next day. Spicy foods might taste great, but they can cause heartburn or stomach discomfort that makes it tough to fall asleep or stay comfortable all night, which means you might wake up feeling restless. Eating heavy or greasy meals before bedtime can leave your stomach feeling full and slow down digestion, making it harder to get a deep, restful sleep. Alcohol might seem like it helps you relax and fall asleep faster, but it interrupts your sleep cycles, so you wake up feeling groggy and less refreshed. And sugary snacks can cause your blood sugar to spike and then crash, leading to restless sleep and waking up multiple times during the night. The biggest disadvantage of all this is that poor sleep can affect your mood, focus, and overall health, making it harder to get through your day.