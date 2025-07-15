In Pics: Five Pros And Cons Of Using A Traditional Mud Pot

Mitti Ka Ghada is a traditional clay pot made from natural earth. It has been used for many years to store water and keep it cool. The pot is crafted by shaping wet clay on a wheel and then baking it to harden. Because the clay has tiny pores, the water inside stays cooler than the air outside. This happens as some water slowly evaporates through the pot, cooling the water inside. The pot is usually brown or reddish because of the color of the clay. It comes in different sizes, from small pots to big ones. People use Mitti Ka Ghada mostly in hot places because it helps to keep water cool and refreshing. Even though there are many modern water containers today, Mitti Ka Ghada is still popular because it is natural and has been used for a very long time. It is an important part of culture and tradition in many areas.

Here are some advantages and disadvantages of Mitti Ka Ghada.