  In Pics: Five Pros And Cons Of Using A Traditional Mud Pot

In Pics: Five Pros And Cons Of Using A Traditional Mud Pot

Mitti Ka Ghada is a traditional clay pot made from natural earth. It has been used for many years to store water and keep it cool. The pot is crafted by shaping wet clay on a wheel and then baking it to harden. Because the clay has tiny pores, the water inside stays cooler than the air outside. This happens as some water slowly evaporates through the pot, cooling the water inside. The pot is usually brown or reddish because of the color of the clay. It comes in different sizes, from small pots to big ones. People use Mitti Ka Ghada mostly in hot places because it helps to keep water cool and refreshing. Even though there are many modern water containers today, Mitti Ka Ghada is still popular because it is natural and has been used for a very long time. It is an important part of culture and tradition in many areas.

Here are some advantages and disadvantages of Mitti Ka Ghada.

By: Yashika Arora Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Natural cooling effect of Mitti Ka Ghada (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
1/10

Natural Cooling Effect

The natural cooling effect of Mitti Ka Ghada keeps water cool and fresh. This makes it healthy to store and drink cool water. Because the clay is porous, water seeps through its surface and evaporates, which takes away heat and cools the water inside.

Mitti Ka Ghada is a safe and green choice for the planet (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
2/10

Eco-Friendly

Mitti Ka Ghada is good for the environment. It is made from natural clay, which comes from the earth. Unlike plastic or metal containers, clay pots do not harm nature when discarded. Mitti Ka Ghada is a safe and green choice for the planet.

Water stored in Mitti Ka Ghada helps improve digestion (Image Credit- Google) - Photo Gallery
3/10

Improves Digestion

Water stored in Mitti Ka Ghada helps improve digestion because the clay keeps it cool and clean. Drinking this water is good for your stomach and helps your body digest food better.

Mitti Ka Ghada cools water naturally without using any electricity or power (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
4/10

Energy Saving

Mitti Ka Ghada cools water naturally without using any electricity or power. Because of this, it helps save energy and reduces electricity bills. Using a clay pot is a simple way to keep water cool while protecting the environment by using less energy.

The clay makes the water feel cool and natural (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
5/10

Enhances Taste

Water from a Mitti Ka Ghada tastes fresh and slightly earthy. The clay makes the water feel cool and natural, without any bad smell or taste like plastic bottles. Many people enjoy its fresh and pleasant flavor.

Mitti Ka Ghada can break easily (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
6/10

Fragile and Breakable

Mitti Ka Ghada is made of clay, which is a delicate material. Mitti Ka Ghada can break easily if it falls or hits something hard. It can get cracks or break if not handled carefully. It is not as strong as plastic or metal containers. It may need to be replaced more often, which can be inconvenient for those seeking a long-lasting option.

Mitti Ka Ghada needs regular cleaning (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
7/10

Regular Maintenance

Mitti Ka Ghada needs regular cleaning and care to stay safe and useful. Since it is made of clay, it can collect dirt, algae, or smell if not cleaned properly. This regular maintenance takes time and effort, which some people may find difficult.

Mitti Ka Ghada does not always keep water equally cool (Image Credit - Google) - Photo Gallery
8/10

Inconsistent Cooling

Mitti Ka Ghada does not always keep water equally cool all the time. Its cooling effect depends on the weather and humidity. On very hot or humid days, the pot may not cool water as much as expected. Because of this, it might not always meet the need for cold water.

Mitti Ka Ghada can get small cracks (Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
9/10

Risk of Leaking

Mitti Ka Ghada can get small cracks or holes because it is made of clay. These cracks make water leak out slowly. This wastes water and makes the pot less useful.

Mitti Ka Ghada is made of clay, which makes it quite heavy (Image Credit - Google) - Photo Gallery
10/10

Heavy Earthen Pot

Mitti Ka Ghada is made of clay, which makes it quite heavy, especially when filled with water. This can make it difficult to carry or move around easily.

In Pics: Five Pros And Cons Of Using A Traditional Mud Pot - Photo Gallery

