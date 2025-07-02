In Pics: From Birth In Tibet To Exile In India here’s Dalai Lama’s Historical Journey
The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was born on July 6, 1935, in a small village called Taktser in Tibet. When he was just two years old, people believed he was the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama. At the age of four, he was taken to Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, to begin his training as a spiritual leader. When he was 15, China invaded Tibet, and the young Dalai Lama had to take on the role of political leader too. He tried to make peace with the Chinese government, but things only got worse. In 1959, after a failed uprising and threats to his life, the Dalai Lama had to escape. He walked for many days through the mountains and finally reached India. The Indian government gave him a safe place to live. Since then, he has lived in a town called Dharamshala in India. From there, he continues to lead the Tibetan people, protect their culture, and speak out for peace and human rights.
The Dalai Lama was born on July 6, 1935, in a small farming village called Taktser in northeastern Tibet. His birth name was Lhamo Dhondup, and he grew up in a humble family.
The Reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama
At just two years old, he was identified as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, believed to embody Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, and Tibet’s spiritual protector. He was recognized through traditional signs and tests, marking him as the spiritual leader destined to guide Tibetan Buddhism and its people.
Dalai Lama's Education in Tibet
He began his rigorous Buddhist studies at age six following the Nalanda tradition, focusing on subjects like philosophy, logic, medicine, Sanskrit, and Buddhist.
At age 23, passed final exams with honors at Jokhang Temple in 1959, earning the Geshe Lharampa, the highest degree in Buddhist philosophy.
Secretly Fleeing from Tibet
In March 1959, facing pressure and danger from the Chinese authorities, the Dalai Lama was instructed by the Nechung Oracle to flee Tibet. He escaped secretly, beginning his life in exile. Disguised as a soldier, he crossed the Himalayas on foot, facing harsh weather and great risk. After a difficult journey, he reached India, where he was granted asylum and began leading the Tibetan community from abroad.
Dalai Lama in India
Three weeks after escaping Lhasa, on 31 March 1959, His Holiness and his group reached the Indian border, where Indian guards escorted them to Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian government had already agreed to offer them asylum. Shortly after arriving in Mussoorie on 20 April 1959, the Dalai Lama met with the Indian Prime Minister to discuss how to help and support Tibetan refugees
Preserving Tibetan culture and heritage
Committed to preserving Tibetan culture, he pushed for education reforms for Tibetan refugee children. India supported the creation of special schools to ensure their future.
Dalai Lama's teachings
The Dalai Lama teaches compassion, mindfulness, and inner peace. He emphasizes kindness, universal responsibility, and the interconnectedness of all beings to foster happiness and reduce suffering worldwide.