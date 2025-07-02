In Pics: From Birth In Tibet To Exile In India here’s Dalai Lama’s Historical Journey

The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was born on July 6, 1935, in a small village called Taktser in Tibet. When he was just two years old, people believed he was the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama. At the age of four, he was taken to Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, to begin his training as a spiritual leader. When he was 15, China invaded Tibet, and the young Dalai Lama had to take on the role of political leader too. He tried to make peace with the Chinese government, but things only got worse. In 1959, after a failed uprising and threats to his life, the Dalai Lama had to escape. He walked for many days through the mountains and finally reached India. The Indian government gave him a safe place to live. Since then, he has lived in a town called Dharamshala in India. From there, he continues to lead the Tibetan people, protect their culture, and speak out for peace and human rights.