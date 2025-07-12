- Home>
- Photos»
- In Pics: From Cockpit To Black Box, 5 Pics From Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Report
In Pics: From Cockpit To Black Box, 5 Pics From Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Report
On 12th June 2025, an Air India aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. During flight, the aircraft experienced power loss when both engines were inadvertently shut down, cutting off fuel supply, while the pilot powered down the engines. The following investigation established that the fuel cutoff switches were actuated mechanically and engines were off. The accident led to a comprehensive airport-wide flight safety audit, with recommendations for pilot procedural requirements.
Engine Shutdown Caused by a Critical Fuel Cutoff Switch Movement
The two fuel cutoff switches were switched from RUN to CUTOFF within one second after takeoff, which caused both engines to lose power while flying. The simultaneous action of the two engines cut off both sources of fuel and the engines lost thrust. This was a significant aspect of the investigation into the crash.
Cockpit Voice Recorder Uncovered Confusion Over Fuel Cutoff
The cockpit voice recorder picked up one pilot asking, "Why did you cut off?" while the other said"I did not." This short exchange indicates possible technical malfunction or communication breakdown between the pilots when they were in the key moments leading to the crash.
Loss of Speed Quickly After Engine Thrust Failure
The plane had accelerated to a top speed of 180 knots before both engines suddenly lost power simultaneously. The sudden loss resulted in an immediate loss of speed and altitude shortly after the fuel cutoff switches engaged.
Tracking the Debris at the Crash Site for Wreckage and Recovery
Emergency teams responded quickly to close off the crash area and secure recovery efforts. Debris was littered across rooftops and open terrain, suggesting a sharp angle of descent. Critical parts, including a black box, were recovered among twisted metal and charred remains. Every recovered component provided critical hints to reconstruct the plane's last minutes.
The Black Box Explains How Investigators Reconstructed the Flight
The flight data and voice recordings were maintained in the black box which was later retrieved from the crash site. The investigators had to go through the aircraft’s data with great detail and reconstruct the events leading to the crash. Gathering all the crucial pilot dialogues and the engine shut down data revealed important technical information that has to do with the crash.