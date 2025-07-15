In Pics: From Dengue To Skin Allergies Here Are Infections And Allergies That Spread In Monsoon Season

During the monsoon season, the weather becomes humid, water often collects in places, and temperatures keep changing. This change in the environment often affects our health, making it easier for infections and allergies to spread. The extra moisture in the air encourages the growth of mold and dust mites, which can lead to sneezing, coughing, or skin irritation. During the monsoon season, dirty water is common because of flooding and poor drainage. Still water from the rain also becomes a place where mosquitoes grow, which can cause more health issues. The quick weather changes can make the body weaker, so it’s easier to catch infections.