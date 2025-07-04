In Pics: From Himachal Pradesh To Sikkim Deadliest Landslides Ever In Indian Hills

Live Tv
In 2025, many states in India, especially those with hills and mountains, were hit by severe landslides because of unusually heavy and unpredictable monsoon rains. These landslides occurred due to the sudden cloudbursts and continuous rainfall. Landslides happen when a slope is already unstable and something like heavy rain, melting snow, earthquakes, or human activities disturbs it further. This results in daily life activities of people being badly affected, roads being blocked, religious pilgrimages having to be stopped, and important infrastructure like highways, roads, and railway lines also being damaged. Also, many incidents were reported. Many families lost their lives. Many schools and homes were eradicated. In response, emergency teams, including the army and disaster management agencies, are working to help tirelessly to rescue people, and also evacuating those who are in danger, and providing essential things food, water, and medical aid, to them. The landslides brought great hardship and sadness.

By: Yashika Arora Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Landslides In Mizoram - Photo Gallery
1/8

Mizoram

The monsoon impact on Mizoram was extremely severe. Mizoram experienced many landslides due to heavy monsoon rains, resulting in deaths, the displacement of hundreds of residents, and the destruction of buildings. There have also been problems with roads, with 257 areas where roads are blocked. In addition, three graveyards have been damaged as a result of the landslides.

landslides in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh - Photo Gallery
2/8

Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall has led to flash floods and landslides in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, severely disrupting normal life, while nine people died in separate incidents. Critical infrastructure, including roads, power lines, and water supply, suffered extensive damage, and agricultural fields were inundated or washed away.

worst-affected area in Manipur due to landslides - Photo Gallery
3/8

Manipur

More than 56,000 people have been impacted by severe flash floods and landslides throughout Manipur, caused by overflowing rivers and breaches in embankments across the state. The Imphal East district was the worst-affected area in Manipur due to landslides and floods. This region experienced major embankment breaches, particularly at Bashikhong, after the Kongba River overflowed its banks.

severe landslides in Himachal pradesh - Photo Gallery
4/8

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh experienced severe landslides triggered by relentless monsoon rains, causing widespread disruption and casualties. The worst-hit area is Mandi district, where multiple cloudbursts and flash floods have destroyed homes, roads, and bridges.

Karnataka landslides - Photo Gallery
5/8

Karnataka

The Karnataka landslides were primarily caused by heavy and incessant rainfall, which triggered hill collapses and soil slips in several parts of the state, especially in coastal and Malnad regions like Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru districts. The risk was further increased in places where hillsides had been excavated or deforested, reducing their stability during heavy rain.

severe landslides due extreme rainfall in tripura - Photo Gallery
6/8

Tripura

Tripura experienced severe landslides triggered by unprecedented and extreme rainfall, with rainfall levels rising. Infrastructure was heavily damaged, thousands of locations saw landslides and road blockades, power lines and bridges were destroyed, and train and bus services were suspended.

Devastating landslides in sikkim - Photo Gallery
7/8

Sikkim

Sikkim experienced a series of devastating landslides triggered by intense and prolonged rainfall, particularly affecting the Chaten area in North Sikkim. The event also caused significant infrastructure damage, with roads blocked and bridges destroyed.

landslides in Meghalaya - Photo Gallery
8/8

Meghalaya

The landslides in Meghalaya caused by the recent heavy rains have been severe and deadly, resulting in significant loss of life, destruction of infrastructure, and widespread disruption. Authorities are actively engaged in rescue and relief, but the situation remains critical.

