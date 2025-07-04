In Pics: From Himachal Pradesh To Sikkim Deadliest Landslides Ever In Indian Hills

In 2025, many states in India, especially those with hills and mountains, were hit by severe landslides because of unusually heavy and unpredictable monsoon rains. These landslides occurred due to the sudden cloudbursts and continuous rainfall. Landslides happen when a slope is already unstable and something like heavy rain, melting snow, earthquakes, or human activities disturbs it further. This results in daily life activities of people being badly affected, roads being blocked, religious pilgrimages having to be stopped, and important infrastructure like highways, roads, and railway lines also being damaged. Also, many incidents were reported. Many families lost their lives. Many schools and homes were eradicated. In response, emergency teams, including the army and disaster management agencies, are working to help tirelessly to rescue people, and also evacuating those who are in danger, and providing essential things food, water, and medical aid, to them. The landslides brought great hardship and sadness.