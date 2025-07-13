- Home>
In Pics: From Marigold To Jasmine, Here Are Flowers That You Can Grow In The Monsoon Season
The monsoon season brings joy, filling hearts with happiness. As the rain falls gently, vibrant flowers bloom everywhere, adding beauty to the surroundings. Rain feels like a blessing when it comes. The sky turns cloudy, a cool wind blows, and the smell of wet soil fills the air, making everything feel calm and special. Monsoon brings perfect weather for flowers that love moisture and humidity, helping them grow healthy and bloom beautifully. These flowers grow well because they get water from the rain, so you don’t have to water them often. They also attract butterflies and bees, which helps more plants grow. The flowers spread a sweet fragrance that blends perfectly with the fresh smell of rain in the garden.
Marigold
In India, marigolds are a beloved flower during the monsoon season and are available in vibrant colours such as orange, yellow, and white. In India, they are popular flowers widely used in religious rituals and festivals. They are also used in decorating temples, homes, and event spaces. Marigolds are considered auspicious and symbolize purity and positivity.
Ixora
Ixora flowers grow well in the monsoon season because they like warm and wet weather. They have bright, colorful flowers that look nice in gardens. They need good soil and enough sunlight. The rain helps them grow strong and healthy during the monsoon.
Jasmine
Jasmine flowers are perfect for growing in the monsoon season because they love moist soil and cool weather. Jasmine plants need good sunlight and regular watering, which the monsoon provides naturally. The white or yellow flowers smell so sweet and fresh, filling the air with a lovely fragrance. Jasmine blooms wonderfully, bringing life and colour to any garden.
Champa
Champa flowers are known for their strong, sweet fragrance and beautiful appearance. They come in colours like yellow, white, and pink, and are often used in gardens. The tree also has shiny green leaves and is easy to grow in gardens. People use Champa flowers in special ceremonies.
Rain Lily
In India, Rain Lilies are unique as they only grow in the monsoon season. They are small and come in soft colours like white, pink, and yellow. They prefer well-drained, slightly moist soil. Rain lilies can brighten up gardens during the rainy season.