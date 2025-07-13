In Pics: From Marigold To Jasmine, Here Are Flowers That You Can Grow In The Monsoon Season

The monsoon season brings joy, filling hearts with happiness. As the rain falls gently, vibrant flowers bloom everywhere, adding beauty to the surroundings. Rain feels like a blessing when it comes. The sky turns cloudy, a cool wind blows, and the smell of wet soil fills the air, making everything feel calm and special. Monsoon brings perfect weather for flowers that love moisture and humidity, helping them grow healthy and bloom beautifully. These flowers grow well because they get water from the rain, so you don’t have to water them often. They also attract butterflies and bees, which helps more plants grow. The flowers spread a sweet fragrance that blends perfectly with the fresh smell of rain in the garden.