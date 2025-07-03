Live Tv
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
In Pics: From Masala Chai To Lemon Water Try These Refreshing Drinks This Monsoon

The monsoon season has begun. it typically starts in early June and lasts until late September.  The air feels fresh and earthy after the rain, making things soothing, peaceful, and calm. When the monsoon comes, cool wind breezes and rain showers offer a pleasant relief from the hot sunny weather. However, with the drop in temperature, our body needs energy and refreshment. The rainy season leads to feelings of laziness or fatigue. Hence, it is important to indulge in activities that promote a sense of lightness, freshness, and well-being. Refreshing, cooling beverages can provide hydration and relief to the body. they keep us hydrated, aid digestion, and enhance our overall mood.

By: Yashika Arora Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 5:43 PM IST
Google News
Masala Chai beloved beverage - Photo Gallery
1/8

Masala Chai

Masala chai is a beloved beverage in India, especially during the rainy season. The aroma of spices like cardamom and ginger brewing in a cup of masala chai evokes feelings of warmth. The families add suitable ingredients with various variations in their style. People pair with pakoras, samosas, or any other snack.

Coffee during the monsoon can be a comforting drink - Photo Gallery
2/8

Coffee

Coffee in the monsoon season can be enjoyable. Coffee during the monsoon can be a comforting drink. Its warmth helps ward off the cold, and its rich aroma creates a cozy atmosphere on rainy days. sipping coffee while watching the rain is a ritual that gives relaxation and comfort. Whether you prefer it black, with milk, with or without sugar, or flavored with spices like cardamom or cinnamon, coffee can make those cool, wet monsoon days feel a little warmer and more inviting.

coconut water a soothing drink - Photo Gallery
3/8

Coconut water

Coconut water is a nice choice for hydration during the monsoon season. It refreshes the body, also helps in digestion, and boosts immunity. Coconut water acts as a natural detoxification for the body.

Lemon Water refreshing drink - Photo Gallery
4/8

Lemon water

Lemon water is a healthy drink during the Monsoon. lemon is an excellent source of vitamin C, which helps to boost immunity, preventing digestive issues and also improves hydration of the body.

Kesar Badam Milk cozy drink - Photo Gallery
5/8

Kesar Badam Milk

Kesar Badam Milk in monsoon sounds like a perfect cozy combination on rainy days. The cool weather of monsoon makes a warm, rich drink like Kesar Badam Milk ideal for comfort and warmth. Monsoon often brings a drop in immunity and energy. This milk is packed with almonds (badam), saffron (kesar), and milk, all great for strengthening immunity, improving digestion, and giving energy.

Aam Panna a refreshing drink - Photo Gallery
6/8

Aam Panna

Aam Panna is a traditional refreshing raw mango drink. It can also be beneficial in the monsoon season as it helps with hydration and a cooling effect in the humid or warm environment. Aam Panna can aid digestion and help with stomach problems that might arise from consuming different foods during the monsoon.

Honey Ginger Lemon Tea way to stay energized - Photo Gallery
7/8

Honey Ginger Lemon Tea

The monsoon season causes significant weather changes that can increase the risk of colds and infections. Ginger contains natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, lemon is full of Vitamin C, and honey offers antimicrobial benefits. Combined, these ingredients work together to boost your immune system.

Green Tea A healthy drink - Photo Gallery
8/8

Green tea

Green tea in the monsoon is a good choice for staying healthy and refreshed. Monsoon weather is humid, which can help bacteria and viruses grow more easily. Green tea has antioxidants and properties that fight viruses, helping to keep your body safe and healthy during this time.

