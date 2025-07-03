In Pics: From Masala Chai To Lemon Water Try These Refreshing Drinks This Monsoon

The monsoon season has begun. it typically starts in early June and lasts until late September. The air feels fresh and earthy after the rain, making things soothing, peaceful, and calm. When the monsoon comes, cool wind breezes and rain showers offer a pleasant relief from the hot sunny weather. However, with the drop in temperature, our body needs energy and refreshment. The rainy season leads to feelings of laziness or fatigue. Hence, it is important to indulge in activities that promote a sense of lightness, freshness, and well-being. Refreshing, cooling beverages can provide hydration and relief to the body. they keep us hydrated, aid digestion, and enhance our overall mood.