In Pics: From Masala Chai To Lemon Water Try These Refreshing Drinks This Monsoon
The monsoon season has begun. it typically starts in early June and lasts until late September. The air feels fresh and earthy after the rain, making things soothing, peaceful, and calm. When the monsoon comes, cool wind breezes and rain showers offer a pleasant relief from the hot sunny weather. However, with the drop in temperature, our body needs energy and refreshment. The rainy season leads to feelings of laziness or fatigue. Hence, it is important to indulge in activities that promote a sense of lightness, freshness, and well-being. Refreshing, cooling beverages can provide hydration and relief to the body. they keep us hydrated, aid digestion, and enhance our overall mood.
Masala Chai
Masala chai is a beloved beverage in India, especially during the rainy season. The aroma of spices like cardamom and ginger brewing in a cup of masala chai evokes feelings of warmth. The families add suitable ingredients with various variations in their style. People pair with pakoras, samosas, or any other snack.
Coffee
Coffee in the monsoon season can be enjoyable. Coffee during the monsoon can be a comforting drink. Its warmth helps ward off the cold, and its rich aroma creates a cozy atmosphere on rainy days. sipping coffee while watching the rain is a ritual that gives relaxation and comfort. Whether you prefer it black, with milk, with or without sugar, or flavored with spices like cardamom or cinnamon, coffee can make those cool, wet monsoon days feel a little warmer and more inviting.
Coconut water
Coconut water is a nice choice for hydration during the monsoon season. It refreshes the body, also helps in digestion, and boosts immunity. Coconut water acts as a natural detoxification for the body.
Lemon water
Lemon water is a healthy drink during the Monsoon. lemon is an excellent source of vitamin C, which helps to boost immunity, preventing digestive issues and also improves hydration of the body.
Kesar Badam Milk
Kesar Badam Milk in monsoon sounds like a perfect cozy combination on rainy days. The cool weather of monsoon makes a warm, rich drink like Kesar Badam Milk ideal for comfort and warmth. Monsoon often brings a drop in immunity and energy. This milk is packed with almonds (badam), saffron (kesar), and milk, all great for strengthening immunity, improving digestion, and giving energy.
Aam Panna
Aam Panna is a traditional refreshing raw mango drink. It can also be beneficial in the monsoon season as it helps with hydration and a cooling effect in the humid or warm environment. Aam Panna can aid digestion and help with stomach problems that might arise from consuming different foods during the monsoon.
Honey Ginger Lemon Tea
The monsoon season causes significant weather changes that can increase the risk of colds and infections. Ginger contains natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, lemon is full of Vitamin C, and honey offers antimicrobial benefits. Combined, these ingredients work together to boost your immune system.
Green tea
Green tea in the monsoon is a good choice for staying healthy and refreshed. Monsoon weather is humid, which can help bacteria and viruses grow more easily. Green tea has antioxidants and properties that fight viruses, helping to keep your body safe and healthy during this time.