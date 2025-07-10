In Pics: From PM Narendra Modi To Shashi Tharoor, 11 Leaders Who Took Style Seriously In Indian Parliament

- Home>
This feature highlights 11 Indian political leaders who have used fashion as a powerful form of self-expression in Parliament. From PM Narendra Modi’s symbolic attire that promotes Khadi and Indian textiles to Shashi Tharoor’s intellectual chic, each figure uses their wardrobe to make a statement. Kangana Ranaut and Mahua Moitra channel bold cultural messaging and protest through sarees, while Smriti Irani and Priyanka Gandhi favor handlooms and understated elegance to reflect grassroots connection and legacy. Rahul Gandhi’s rugged transformation during Bharat Jodo Yatra showcases approachability, while veterans like Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha carry traditional grace and glamour. Chirag Paswan adds youthful charm and cinematic polish to the political stage. Together, these leaders prove that style in Parliament is not just about appearance—but identity, messaging, and influence.
PM Narendra Modi – The Master of Symbolic Style
From vibrant Independence Day turbans to his global-stage monogrammed suit, Narendra Modi has used fashion as a political tool like no other. Whether it’s promoting Khadi, highlighting regional textiles, or wearing colors that match the mood of the moment, PM Modi’s wardrobe is carefully curated to send messages. His personal branding through attire—simple yet strategic—has made him not just a leader, but a visual symbol of modern Indian power.
Kangana Ranaut – Shakti in Sarees
Kangana’s debut in Parliament turned heads across the nation. Dressed in a white cotton saree featuring "Jai Shri Ram" motifs, paired with a sleeveless blouse and a floral gajra, she sent a clear cultural and political message. Known for her fearless fashion choices off-screen, Kangana brought that same bold symbolism and unapologetic nationalism into the halls of power. Her look was a blend of tradition, political conviction, and cinematic drama—a fashion moment rooted in spiritual pride and personal branding.
Mahua Moitra – The Saree as Protest
Mahua Moitra’s style is deliberate, intellectual, and fiercely rooted in her identity. She champions handloom sarees—especially Bengal’s Jamdani and Taant—with precision, often pairing them with oxidised jewellery and statement bindis. Her fashion is more than aesthetics—it is a silent act of rebellion, a nod to India’s artisans, and a stand for sustainability and local pride. Mahua dresses to defy and to represent, using her wardrobe to subtly convey dissent and dignity.
Smriti Irani – Handloom with Purpose
Smriti Irani’s style journey is a study in evolution. Once a glamorous TV star known for ornate sarees and heavy makeup, her political avatar embraces simplicity, regional weaves, and khadi fabrics. She frequently wears Sambalpuri, Ikkat, and Bhagalpuri sarees, projecting a strong, grassroots connection. Her preference for bold prints and earthy tones highlights her commitment to local craftsmanship and political seriousness, making her a symbol of transformation from pop culture to Parliament power.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – Subtle Power Dressing
Effortlessly blending heritage and humility, Priyanka Gandhi’s style is inspired by her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, but with a softer touch. She favors pastel Chanderis, cotton sarees, and lightly accessorized looks, always appearing poised yet unassuming. Her fashion communicates approachability, intellect, and legacy—a modern woman grounded in tradition. Her wardrobe choices reflect a quiet kind of strength, especially during public rallies, padyatras, and parliamentary appearances.
Rahul Gandhi – Politically Rugged
Rahul Gandhi’s style transformation during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was one of the most dramatic in recent political memory. From tailored suits and polished shoes to scruffy beard, basic white kurta-pyjamas, and running sneakers, his look evolved to align with his message of unity, inclusion, and grassroots connection. The deliberate informality in his dressing now reflects his ‘leader of the people’ narrative, breaking away from dynastic elitism and embracing a more relatable identity.
Hema Malini – Dream Girl to Dignified MP
Graceful as ever, Hema Malini remains a vision of elegance in Parliament. She prefers silk sarees with traditional borders, delicate jewellery, and classic hairstyles—showcasing her enduring sense of glamour with dignity. Her look bridges cinematic stardom and parliamentary poise, never overdressed, yet always polished. Hema uses her style to signal continuity between her roles as artist, cultural icon, and responsible leader.
Jaya Bachchan – Banarasi Dignity
A woman of few words but immense presence, Jaya Bachchan’s fashion is grounded in heritage and simplicity. She consistently wears handwoven Banarasi sarees, Jamdanis, or soft cottons, paired with minimal jewellery, spectacles, and neatly tied hair. Her aesthetic signals discipline, grace, and authority. Even in a room full of louder voices, Jaya’s quiet elegance stands tall—unfussy but unmistakable.
Rekha – Rare Yet Radiant
Though her appearances in Parliament have been rare, Rekha made an unforgettable impression as a nominated Rajya Sabha MP. True to her signature style, she arrived in glorious golden Kanjeevaram sarees, deep sindoor, bold lipstick, and ornate temple jewellery. Her look was the epitome of timeless Indian glamour, blending cinema, spirituality, and public duty. Rekha didn’t just attend Parliament—she walked in like a legend, wrapped in silk and symbolism.
Chirag Paswan – Bollywood Looks, Political Roots
Often called the “chocolate boy” of Indian politics, Chirag Paswan (also known as Raghav Paswan) brings undeniable charm to Parliament. A former actor and now a prominent MP, he’s known for his well-groomed looks, tailored jackets, crisp kurtas, and sharp styling. His fashion blends Bollywood polish with political seriousness, making him one of the most visually striking young leaders in the country. Whether he's speaking in the House or interacting with youth on the ground, Chirag’s presence is both charismatic and carefully curated.
Shashi Tharoor – Intellectual Chic
No one embodies refined sartorial diplomacy quite like Shashi Tharoor. Often seen in tailored bandhgalas, Nehru jackets, Kashmiri shawls, and handcrafted kurtas, his wardrobe represents a perfect blend of cultural sophistication and academic gravitas. Even his accessories—fountain pens, pocket squares, cufflinks—are carefully selected. Tharoor’s style speaks of a cosmopolitan Indian identity—proud of tradition, yet fully global in taste and execution.