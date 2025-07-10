In Pics: From PM Narendra Modi To Shashi Tharoor, 11 Leaders Who Took Style Seriously In Indian Parliament

This feature highlights 11 Indian political leaders who have used fashion as a powerful form of self-expression in Parliament. From PM Narendra Modi’s symbolic attire that promotes Khadi and Indian textiles to Shashi Tharoor’s intellectual chic, each figure uses their wardrobe to make a statement. Kangana Ranaut and Mahua Moitra channel bold cultural messaging and protest through sarees, while Smriti Irani and Priyanka Gandhi favor handlooms and understated elegance to reflect grassroots connection and legacy. Rahul Gandhi’s rugged transformation during Bharat Jodo Yatra showcases approachability, while veterans like Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha carry traditional grace and glamour. Chirag Paswan adds youthful charm and cinematic polish to the political stage. Together, these leaders prove that style in Parliament is not just about appearance—but identity, messaging, and influence.