In Pics, Glimpse Of The Darker Side Of Separation: Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

The Long Walk to Freedom

In August 1947, millions of men, women, and children left their homes, walking for days under the scorching sun, carrying only what they could. This picture captures the endless streams of people on dusty roads—on foot, in bullock carts, and with belongings balanced on their heads. Every frame shows the exhaustion, fear, and uncertainty etched on faces. The Partition displaced over 14 million people, making it one of the largest human migrations in history. These photographs remind us not only of the scale of the tragedy but also of the resilience with which ordinary people braved extraordinary circumstances.