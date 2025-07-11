In Pics: Hair Fall Worsening In Monsoon? Try These Five Natural Remedies
Monsoon season brings a lot of humidity and dampness, which can really affect your hair health. The extra moisture on your scalp creates the perfect conditions for fungi and bacteria to grow, leading to irritation and weakening your hair roots. This often causes more hair to fall than usual. Also, the humidity makes your scalp produce extra oil, which can block hair follicles and cause even more hair to fall out. The sticky, wet weather can leave your hair tangled and more likely to break. All these factors together make your scalp unhappy and your hair weaker. All these things combined make your scalp unhappy and your hair less healthy. So, it’s really important to take good care of your scalp and hair during the monsoon to keep hair fall under control.
Coconut Oil with Curry Leaves
In the monsoon, hair fall increases because of extra moisture and scalp problems. Coconut oil with curry leaves helps by making your scalp healthy and strong. It stops hair fall and promotes better hair growth. they help strengthen hair roots, reduce dandruff, and improve overall scalp health, making this combination a powerful natural remedy for controlling hair fall in the rainy season.
Aloe Vera Scalp Treatment
Aloe vera is an excellent natural remedy for hair and scalp care, especially during the monsoon when hair fall often increases. Its soothing properties help calm an itchy, irritated scalp caused by the damp and humid weather. Aloe vera’s antimicrobial effects fight dandruff and scalp infections.
Hibiscus Hair Pack
A hibiscus hair pack is a great way to help with hair fall. It is full of nutrients that make your hair roots stronger, reduce dandruff, and help your hair grow. The flowers and leaves of the hibiscus plant have antioxidants and amino acids that deeply feed your scalp and hair.
Honey and Yogurt Mask
Hair fall tends to increase during the monsoon due to the high humidity, which causes the scalp to become oily and sweaty, creating an environment for fungal infections that can weaken the hair roots. Using a natural honey and yogurt mask helps combat this issue. Yogurt supplies protein and nutrients to strengthen the hair, while honey moisturizes and adds a healthy shine.
Onion Juice Hair Tonic
Onion juice is a powerful natural tonic for hair fall, especially during the monsoon when hair tends to weaken due to humidity and scalp infections. Onion juice boosts blood circulation to the scalp, strengthens hair follicles, and promotes new hair growth. Additionally, its antibacterial properties help fight scalp infections and dandruff, common causes of hair fall in damp weather.