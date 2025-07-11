LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • In Pics: Hair Fall Worsening In Monsoon? Try These Five Natural Remedies

In Pics: Hair Fall Worsening In Monsoon? Try These Five Natural Remedies

Monsoon season brings a lot of humidity and dampness, which can really affect your hair health. The extra moisture on your scalp creates the perfect conditions for fungi and bacteria to grow, leading to irritation and weakening your hair roots. This often causes more hair to fall than usual. Also, the humidity makes your scalp produce extra oil, which can block hair follicles and cause even more hair to fall out. The sticky, wet weather can leave your hair tangled and more likely to break. All these factors together make your scalp unhappy and your hair weaker. All these things combined make your scalp unhappy and your hair less healthy. So, it’s really important to take good care of your scalp and hair during the monsoon to keep hair fall under control.

By: Yashika Arora Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Coconut oil with curry leaves helps by making your scalp healthy - Photo Gallery
1/5

Coconut Oil with Curry Leaves

In the monsoon, hair fall increases because of extra moisture and scalp problems. Coconut oil with curry leaves helps by making your scalp healthy and strong. It stops hair fall and promotes better hair growth. they help strengthen hair roots, reduce dandruff, and improve overall scalp health, making this combination a powerful natural remedy for controlling hair fall in the rainy season.

Aloe vera is an excellent natural remedy for hair - Photo Gallery
2/5

Aloe Vera Scalp Treatment

Aloe vera is an excellent natural remedy for hair and scalp care, especially during the monsoon when hair fall often increases. Its soothing properties help calm an itchy, irritated scalp caused by the damp and humid weather. Aloe vera’s antimicrobial effects fight dandruff and scalp infections.

hibiscus hair pack is a great way to help with hair fall - Photo Gallery
3/5

Hibiscus Hair Pack

A hibiscus hair pack is a great way to help with hair fall. It is full of nutrients that make your hair roots stronger, reduce dandruff, and help your hair grow. The flowers and leaves of the hibiscus plant have antioxidants and amino acids that deeply feed your scalp and hair.

A natural honey and yogurt mask helps combat the hair issue - Photo Gallery
4/5

Honey and Yogurt Mask

Hair fall tends to increase during the monsoon due to the high humidity, which causes the scalp to become oily and sweaty, creating an environment for fungal infections that can weaken the hair roots. Using a natural honey and yogurt mask helps combat this issue. Yogurt supplies protein and nutrients to strengthen the hair, while honey moisturizes and adds a healthy shine.

Onion juice is a powerful natural tonic for hair fall - Photo Gallery
5/5

Onion Juice Hair Tonic

Onion juice is a powerful natural tonic for hair fall, especially during the monsoon when hair tends to weaken due to humidity and scalp infections. Onion juice boosts blood circulation to the scalp, strengthens hair follicles, and promotes new hair growth. Additionally, its antibacterial properties help fight scalp infections and dandruff, common causes of hair fall in damp weather.

In Pics: Hair Fall Worsening In Monsoon? Try These Five Natural Remedies - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?