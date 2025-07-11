In Pics: Hair Fall Worsening In Monsoon? Try These Five Natural Remedies

Monsoon season brings a lot of humidity and dampness, which can really affect your hair health. The extra moisture on your scalp creates the perfect conditions for fungi and bacteria to grow, leading to irritation and weakening your hair roots. This often causes more hair to fall than usual. Also, the humidity makes your scalp produce extra oil, which can block hair follicles and cause even more hair to fall out. The sticky, wet weather can leave your hair tangled and more likely to break. All these factors together make your scalp unhappy and your hair weaker. All these things combined make your scalp unhappy and your hair less healthy. So, it’s really important to take good care of your scalp and hair during the monsoon to keep hair fall under control.