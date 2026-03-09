LIVE TV
IN PICS | Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma’s Candid Moments During T20 World Cup 2026 Final in Ahmedabad

Amid the roaring cheers and confetti-filled celebrations, Hardik Pandya had a romantic moment that stole the spotlight after India’s T20 World Cup triumph. Hardik celebrated the big win with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma right on the field. Mahieka was seen rushing to him with a hug and a sweet peck on his cheek. An elated Hardik later gushed over her, calling her his “lucky charm”.

Published By: Published: March 9, 2026 18:53:18 IST
Hardik Pandya With Mahieka Sharma
1/8

Hardik Pandya With Mahieka Sharma

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya grabbed headlines after India’s triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but it was also his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma who unexpectedly stole the spotlight during the celebrations. (Photo Credits: X)

Hardik Pandya Celebrates World Cup Win With Mahieka Sharma
2/8

Hardik Pandya Celebrates World Cup Win With Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya credited Mahieka Sharma, who has been closely linked to him in recent months, while reflecting on the team’s success. (Photo Credits: X)

Mahieka Sharma With Hardik Pandya
3/8
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Mahieka Sharma With Hardik Pandya

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the triumph in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Hardik opened up about the support he has got from his girlfriend, Maheika, saying that ever since she came into his life, he has been winning nonstop. (Photo Credits: X)

Hardik Pandya Celebrates With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma
4/8

Hardik Pandya Celebrates With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

“This is the victory I have always lived for. This is why I have played cricket. I want to win trophies. I want to win as many trophies as I can. In 2024, I had said that whatever trophies I play for, I will win. And I believe that. This trophy is a validation of that,” said Hardik. (Photo Credits: X)

Hardik Pandya Strikes a Pose With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma
5/8

Hardik Pandya Strikes a Pose With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

“There is a lot of hard work. There is not only talk, but there is a lot of hard work. Work hard, stay silent, be a good person. Since Maheika has come into my life, I have only been winning,” he added.(Photo Credits: X)

Hardik Pandya Along With Mahieka Sharma
6/8

Hardik Pandya Along With Mahieka Sharma

Later, Mahieka took to Instagram Stories to give a special shoutout to Hardik, sharing a picture of him posing proudly on the field after the big win. Along with the photo, she wrote, “the man, the myth, the legend” along with a crown and Indian flag emoji. (Photo Credits: X)

Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Together
7/8

Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Together

Mahieka is a model and actor with a degree in Economics and Finance. She has appeared in music videos, independent films, and advertising campaigns for brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. (Photo Credits: X)

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma During Their Sri Lanka Trip
8/8

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma During Their Sri Lanka Trip

Mahieka and Hardik’s relationship was confirmed in October 2025 when they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport while heading out of the country for a vacation. (Photo Credits: X)

