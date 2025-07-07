In Pics: Balidan Diwas- 10 Memorable qotes from Captain Vikram Batra That Every Indian Needs to Know

On this Balidan Diwas, we remember Captain Vikram Batra as a name that echoes through the mountains of Kargil and the hearts of every Indian. He was Born in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, and was just 24 when he commanded some of the most fearless missions during the 1999 Kargil War as part of the 13 JAK Rifles. His greatest and most memorable operation was capture of Point 5140, where he radioed back the legendary words – “Yeh Dil Maange More!”. It wasn’t just a victory cry, it became the heartbeat of a nation at war .For his bravery, he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry honour.

Captain Batra didn’t just fight a war, he became a symbol of selfless courage, love for the motherland, and what it truly means to be a patriot. His words still inspire, and his legacy still lives.