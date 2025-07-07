In Pics: Balidan Diwas- 10 Memorable qotes from Captain Vikram Batra That Every Indian Needs to Know

- Home>
On this Balidan Diwas, we remember Captain Vikram Batra as a name that echoes through the mountains of Kargil and the hearts of every Indian. He was Born in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, and was just 24 when he commanded some of the most fearless missions during the 1999 Kargil War as part of the 13 JAK Rifles. His greatest and most memorable operation was capture of Point 5140, where he radioed back the legendary words – “Yeh Dil Maange More!”. It wasn’t just a victory cry, it became the heartbeat of a nation at war .For his bravery, he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry honour.
Captain Batra didn’t just fight a war, he became a symbol of selfless courage, love for the motherland, and what it truly means to be a patriot. His words still inspire, and his legacy still lives.
"Yeh Dil Maange More!"
Captain Vikram Batra radioed this message after the successful capture of Point 5140 during the Kargil War, and became the face of India's victory spirit. Captain Batra used it in a moment of raw patriotism - not for fame, but to show that he wasn’t done yet. Even after achieving an impossible mission, he was ready for the next. It wasn’t just a signal, it was a declaration that Indian soldiers don’t stop at one win.
“Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it.”
This wasn’t just a bold statement — it was a soldier’s personal promise to his country. It shows he was prepared to face death without hesitation. He understood the risks of war but spoke with steady confidence. This simple line captures the spirit of every hero who values duty more than their own life.
“I am not afraid to die. I am afraid not to try.”
This quote really captures his way of thinking. Captain Batra worried more about what would happen if he did nothing than getting shot. This shows what being a truly great leader means being brave enough to take action, even if you don't know what will happen.
“Jai Mata Di!”
Captain Batra really believed in Mata Vaishno Devi, and this became a prayer for himself and a shout to get his soldiers going during the Kargil war.
"We have just hoisted the tricolour on Tiger Hill. The enemy is on the run."
This was a historic message sent by Captain Vikram Batra over radio after Indian troops took over Tiger Hill, the most strategically located and heavily contested peak in the Kargil War. Tiger Hill is located at more than 16,000 feet and had been occupied by Pakistanis, enabling them to dominate and intimidate National Highway 1A - the lifeline of Indian troop movement.
"No sir, I'll live by chance, love by choice, and kill by profession."
This single sentence perfectly describes what a soldier is like- brave, steady, and honest. Captain Vikram Batra wasn't just saying what he thought-he was showing the connection between living, caring, and fighting that every soldier needs to have.
"The war is not over yet."
This saying is more than simply true, it is a leader's words showing they will keep going until they are done. After being in charge of a very brave and winning attack in the Kargil War, most would have relaxed. But Captain Vikram Batra did not.
“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it."
This saying shows how important the Indian flag is. It tells us that when the Tiranga waves in the air, it's not only the wind that moves it, but it's also the last bit of life, the final pulse, and the never-ending courage of each soldier who died for the country.
"There is nothing more beautiful than laying down one's life for the nation."
This phrase reaches to the core of what all true soldiers feel. It shows that it the best way of showing love for one's country is by sacrificing everything, including one's own life, to defend it. For nearly everyone, death is extremely sad. But for a warrior such as Captain Vikram Batra, to die for the nation is something to be proud of and something wonderful.
“Victory doesn’t come cheap. We also had to carry some coffins. Some with a smile…”
This saying from Captain Vikram Batra is more than just words. It is a sad truth mixed with bravery. After a successful job in the Kargil War, he told a reporter these words, telling the country that every win for India involves something given up, like life, loss, and giving up things for others.