In Pics: Here Are The Top 5 Athletes Who Are Making India Proud
These Five Indian athletes are making waves with outstanding performances across sports. The Indian test cricket captain, Shubhman Gill led the Indian cricket team to a historic Test victory in Edgbaston, scoring a double century and a century as captain. On the other hand, our star athlete Neeraj Chopra impressed 15,000 fans with an outstanding 86.18m gold-winning throw at the ‘Neeraj Chopra Classic’. The Paralympic champion Sumit Antil continues to shine with multiple titles and eyes more at the upcoming World Para Championships. Not behind is our Teen squash prodigy Anahat Singh clinched gold at the Asian Juniors, showing remarkable skill. On the field Sprinter Animesh Kujur broke the national 100m record with a 10.18s run, marking a milestone for Indian athletics.
This beig victories brings home pride and reflect India’s growing sporting excellence and expanding global presence in competitive sports.
Shubhman Gill
Shubhman Gill has emerged as a leading figure in Indian cricket, recently captaining the Indian Test team for the first time during the England tour. He scored a commanding maiden double century (269) and a century (161) in the series, playing a pivotal role in India’s historic Test victory on English soil. His leadership and batting prowess have established him as a future cornerstone of Indian cricket across formats, earning widespread acclaim for his technique and temperament under pressure.
Neeraj Chopra
This week, Neeraj Chopra reaffirmed his superstar status by winning gold at the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 in Bengaluru, thrilling a crowd of 15,000 fans with a throw of 86.18 meters. His electrifying performance not only showcased his world-class talent but also highlighted his role in popularizing athletics across India. Chopra’s dedication, consistency, and humility continue to inspire a new generation of athletes. As he fine-tunes his form ahead of the World Championships and the Paris Olympics, Neeraj remains the nation’s top medal hope and a symbol of India’s growing presence in global track and field.
Sumit Antil
Sumit Antil has emerged as a powerhouse in para-athletics, particularly in the javelin throw. With two Paralympic gold medals one each from Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 and multiple World Championship titles, he has set new benchmarks in his discipline. His preparations for the World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi underscore his commitment to maintaining India's dominance in para-sports. Antil's journey, marked by resilience and consistent triumphs, continues to inspire millions and elevate India's profile in the global sporting arena.
Anahat Singh
Anahat Singh, 17, showcased exceptional skill and composure to win gold in the girls’ under-19 category at the Asian Junior Squash Championships 2025. She dominated the tournament, winning the final in straight sets against Malaysia’s top seed with scores of 11-7, 11-6, 11-8. Her agility, court movement, and tactical play set her apart, marking her as a rising star in international squash. This victory highlights India’s strong junior development programs and positions Anahat as a promising talent poised to make a significant impact on the senior professional squash circuit in the coming years.
Animesh Kujur
Animesh Kujur made history this week by becoming the fastest Indian sprinter ever, clocking 10.18 seconds in the men’s 100m at the Dromia International Sprint & Relays Meet in Greece. This new national record broke the previous mark and showcased his explosive speed and strong finish against top international competitors. Kujur’s achievement marks a significant breakthrough for Indian sprinting and signals the arrival of a new generation of elite athletes. His recent form has also earned him a place on India’s squad for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships, where he is seen as a strong medal contender.