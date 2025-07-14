In Pics: Here Are The Top 5 Athletes Who Are Making India Proud

These Five Indian athletes are making waves with outstanding performances across sports. The Indian test cricket captain, Shubhman Gill led the Indian cricket team to a historic Test victory in Edgbaston, scoring a double century and a century as captain. On the other hand, our star athlete Neeraj Chopra impressed 15,000 fans with an outstanding 86.18m gold-winning throw at the ‘Neeraj Chopra Classic’. The Paralympic champion Sumit Antil continues to shine with multiple titles and eyes more at the upcoming World Para Championships. Not behind is our Teen squash prodigy Anahat Singh clinched gold at the Asian Juniors, showing remarkable skill. On the field Sprinter Animesh Kujur broke the national 100m record with a 10.18s run, marking a milestone for Indian athletics.

This beig victories brings home pride and reflect India’s growing sporting excellence and expanding global presence in competitive sports.