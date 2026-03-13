In Pics: Jerseys That Were Rejected By The BCCI For ODI World Cup 2023 And T20 World Cup 2024
Indian cricket jerseys over the years have seen a lot of transformation. From the light blue colours during the 90s and 2000s to darker shades of blue during MS Dhoni’s era to the incorporation of top brands like Adidas, the Indian cricket jerseys have changed massively over the years. With ICC tournaments coming in at a rapid pace, there has been a need to bring something new to jerseys. However, while one of the designs makes it to the big stages, many of the designs are rejected by the board. Here is a look at some of the top jersey designs that were rejected by the BCCI for the ODI World Cup in 2023 and the T20 World Cup in 2024.
ODI Jersey With Yellow Font
Indian jerseys in previous decades had featured the yellow colour font with sky blue colour. Such a trend was evident in the 1990s and the 2000s.
ODI Jersey Rejected By BCCI With Heavy Graphical Design
This is yet another ODI jersey that was rejected by the BCCI with shades of yellow in it. The jersey with the yellow font was designed to give a nostalgic feeling.
T20 World Cup Jersey Front In 2024
This concept jersey was for the T20 World Cup in 2024, which had shades of orange as the tri-colour was being incorporated. It was similar to the Indian jersey for the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Back of the T20 Jersey For 2024 World Cup
The back of the T20 World Cup 2024 jersey would have incorporated the orange font that is evident in the present-day jersey. The orange font was kept in the end for the original jersey that the Indian team wore in the T20 World Cup in 2024.
Yellow Pinstripes on Indian Jersey
Pinstripes have been a common display on jerseys across various sports. However, the Indian cricket team has not played with jerseys with pinstripes. This jersey is going along with the trend of incorporating the yellow colour through pinstripes to give a nostalgic feeling.
ODI World Cup 1999 Retro Jersey
This was an ODI jersey which was a replica of the 1999 ODI World Cup jersey. Despite India's poor performance in the 1999 World Cup, this jersey has been etched in the millions of Indian fans.
T20 World Cup 2024 Orange Jersey
Incorporating the colour orange has been tried with the Indian jersey in the past as well. During the 2019 ODI World Cup, India played in an away jersey that had orange shade. A similar concept was made for the T20 World Cup in 2024 following a brief to incorporate one of the tricolour.
Indian T20 World Cup Jersey With Tri-Colour Pinstripes
This concept jersey was a mixture of two of the previous concept jerseys. It had incorporated the colour orange while retaining the pinstripes as well. The pinstripes were in orange and green colours reflecting the Indian flag.
Cyan Blue Indian Jersey
This jersey had undergone multiple changes. Many Indian languages were incorporated in the torso of the jersey. Another significant change was the font style for India. The colour too was a lighter shade of blue, somewhat similar to the Indian jersey at Asian Games in 2023.
Indian Training Jersey
In recent times, the Indian training jerseys have caught the eye of fans from around the world. These jerseys have sometimes been liked more than the playing jerseys. One of the concepts for training jerseys for the Indian team was red in colour with black designs over it.