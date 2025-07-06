In Pics: Indian Test Captains Who Hit Century On Their Captaincy Debut

In India, cricket is not just a game but a sentiment that engages millions. Whenever a player hits century excitement takes over not just the stadium but the entire nation thrilling even those sitting at home witnessing the moment through screens . Scoring a century in Test cricket is definitely special but doing so in your first match as a captain is the ultimate and a strong statement of ones intent. Over the years, India has witnessed five amazing players who achieved this feat making a strong declaration of their leadership debut. These players have proved that they are all set to carry the responsibility of our nation’s hopes on global scale. Lets see these amazing debutant captains that scored a century in Test cricket.