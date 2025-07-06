In Pics: Indian Test Captains Who Hit Century On Their Captaincy Debut
In India, cricket is not just a game but a sentiment that engages millions. Whenever a player hits century excitement takes over not just the stadium but the entire nation thrilling even those sitting at home witnessing the moment through screens . Scoring a century in Test cricket is definitely special but doing so in your first match as a captain is the ultimate and a strong statement of ones intent. Over the years, India has witnessed five amazing players who achieved this feat making a strong declaration of their leadership debut. These players have proved that they are all set to carry the responsibility of our nation’s hopes on global scale. Lets see these amazing debutant captains that scored a century in Test cricket.
Vijay Hazare, 1951
Match and score: India Vs England in Delhi and scored 164 runs.
Vijay Hazare is a pioneering figure in this exclusive club and holds the distinction of being the first Indian captain to score a century in his maiden Test as skipper.
Sunil Gavaskar, 1976
Match and score: India Vs New Zealand in Auckland and scored 116 runs.
Sunil Gavaskar began his Test captaincy with a smashing century against New Zealand. His century was crucial in setting up an 8-wicket victory for India.
Dilip Vengsarkar, 1987
Match and score: India Vs West indies in Delhi and scored 102 runs.
Colonel" Dilip Vengsarkar marked his captaincy debut with a determined century against the formidable West Indies, showcasing his ability to perform under intense pressure against some of the world's best bowlers.
Virat Kohli, 2014
Match and score: India Vs Australia in Adelaide and scored 115 and 125 runs.
Virat Kohli made an explosive debut in his Test captaincy by scoring centuries in both of his innings as skipper. He filled in as a captain for an injured MS Dhoni. His performance showcased his intent and fearless approach.
Shubman Gill, 2025
Match and score: India Vs England in Headingley and scored 147 runs.
Gill is the newest edition to this elite and rare club. Gill began his full-time Test captaincy with a magnificent century against England. His performance reinforced and solidified his position as a promising new leader.