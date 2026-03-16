IN PICS | IPL 2026: Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi And More — Pakistan Players Who Featured in Indian Premier League

Azhar Mahmood

Unlike other Pakistani players, Azhar Mahmood played in as many as three IPL seasons for two teams, thanks to his British passport. In his maiden IPL edition in 2012, he played 11 games for Kings XI Punjab and returned the following year for the same franchise. In 2015, he was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders, for whom he played just one match. (Photo Credits: X)