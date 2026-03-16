IN PICS | IPL 2026: Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi And More — Pakistan Players Who Featured in Indian Premier League
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world. While players from all over the globe participate in the tournament, Pakistan cricketers were part of the IPL only in its inaugural season in 2008. Due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, they were banned from IPL from 2009 onwards.
Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi represented the now-defunct franchise Deccan Chargers in the first IPL season. Coming fresh from a T20 World Cup edition where he was the Player of the Tournament, Afridi was sold for USD 675,000. He played 10 games for the team; however, he could not live up to his reputation as a T20 jackpot player. (Photo Credits: X)
Salman Butt
Left-handed opener Salman Butt played for KKR in IPL 2008. He had a decent season, scoring 193 runs in 7 matches, with his highest score being 73. He formed a strong opening pair with Sourav Ganguly. (Photo Credits: X)
Mohammad Hafeez
All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez played for KKR in IPL 2008. He had a disappointing season, scoring only 64 runs in 8 matches. He also picked up 2 wickets with his off-spin bowling. (Photo Credits: X)
Kamran Akmal
Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal was part of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008. He played 6 matches, scoring 128 runs at a strike rate of 164.1. He played a supporting role in the middle order and was part of the title-winning squad. (Photo Credits: X)
Sohail Tanvir
Sohail Tanvir was the most successful Pakistan cricketer in IPL history. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he won the Purple Cap for taking the most wickets in IPL 2008. His 6/14 spell against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remains one of the best bowling figures in IPL history. Tanvir played a crucial role in Rajasthan Royals’ title-winning campaign under Shane Warne. (Photo Credits: X)
Mohammad Asif
Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Asif played for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2008. He was a key part of the bowling attack, picking up 8 wickets in 8 matches. Unfortunately, his career was later overshadowed by match-fixing controversies, which led to a ban from international cricket. (Photo Credits: X)
Shoaib Malik
Bought for USD 500,000 by Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals, Malik had an underwhelming season, averaging 13 while striking at 110. With the ball, he grabbed two wickets across seven games. (Photo Credits: X)
Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for USD 425,000. Injuries and a ban limited his IPL career to only three games. (Photo Credits: X)
Misbah ul Haq
One of the 2007 T20 World Cup’s highest run-getters, Misbah, could not find his groove for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Roped in for USD 150,000, the Pakistan batter scored 117 runs in eight games. (Photo Credits: X)
Umar Gul
One of Pakistan’s finest T20 bowlers, Umar Gul was an out and out success in the maiden IPL edition. Playing just six games for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gul grabbed 12 wickets at an average of 15.33. His stint included a 4/23, which helped Kolkata Knight Riders triumph over Kings XI Punjab in their last group stage game. (Photo Credits: X)
Azhar Mahmood
Unlike other Pakistani players, Azhar Mahmood played in as many as three IPL seasons for two teams, thanks to his British passport. In his maiden IPL edition in 2012, he played 11 games for Kings XI Punjab and returned the following year for the same franchise. In 2015, he was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders, for whom he played just one match. (Photo Credits: X)
Younus Khan
One of Pakistan’s greatest Test batters, Younis Khan, was signed by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008. However, he played only one match, scoring just 3 runs. (Photo Credits: X)