In Pics : Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Officially Married, Release Glimpses Of The Grand Wedding
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, exchanged vows on June 27,2025. It was black-tie ceremony on the historic island- San Giorgio Maggiore, Venice. Over 200 A-list guests attended this grand wedding. This multi-day wedding had a welcome party at a cloister, a foam party on Jeff Bezos yacht, a Gatsby- themed gala and even a pyjama after-party. Lauren donned a custom Dolce & Gabbana lace gown-a high neck, mermaid silhouette with 180 buttons and a veil. Jeff Bezos wore a sleek black tuxedo with a white shirt and a traditional black bow tie. The look was completed with black dress shoes and a clean-cut grooming style—his signature shaved head and trimmed beard.
Lauren Sanchez Wedding Look
Jeff Bezos Wedding Look
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Picture Together After Marriage
Lauren Sanchez Wedding Day Shoot
Lauren Sanchez Reaches Wedding Destination
Jeff Bezos Waves In Style And Elegance
Lauren Sanchez Getting Ready For Her Wedding
