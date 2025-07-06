In Pics: Kolkata 2001 To Gabba 2021: 5 India’s Greatest Test Matches
From the miracle at Kolkata in 2001 and the fairytale at Gabba in 2021, five epic Tests epitomized India’s indomitable spirit. Collectively, these aren’t just matches about runs or wickets – they were inspirational tales of belief, resilience, and India’s evolution from hopeful challengers to fearless champions.
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, March 2001
India was in deep trouble at Eden Gardens, losing to Australia. But, came to the rescue Laxman and Dravid, who labored for hour after hour, to craft a story of remarkable turnaround. Harbajan took a hat-trick and 13 wickets to lead India to victory.
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, December 2003
India was very much on the backfoot following Australia's massive first innings. But Rahul Dravid got his head down with a superb 233, and later retired not out with 72 to guide India over the line. Ajit Agarkar's unpredicted 6 wickets changed the context of match completely. This was not just a victory, it was heart, patience and belief ending a 22-year drought in Australia.
India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Wanderers, December 2006
India did not had a Test win in South Africa in many years but finally broke the duck at the Wanderers, Johannesburg, South Africa. Sreesanth spearheaded the attack with blistering pace and swing, took 8 wickets and shook the South African’s confidence. Sourav Ganguly was their rock when it counted most in a heartfelt return. It was not just a win—it was pride restored and history rewritten in a foreign land.
India vs England, 1st Test, December 2008
In Chennai, in 2008- just a couple of days after the Mumbai attacks, India took the field with the grief of a nation on its back. India was chasing a daunting 387 runs for victory, and after losing two early wickets, Sehwag went on a brutal counterattack and flipped the mood both within the team and the match. When Sachin Tendulkar arrived, he provided the usual calmness that was positive, and in what would become another uncapped century, he provided more than just runs: he provided some healing. The match transformed in meaning from a record chase to sport providing the nation with some hope.
India vs Australia, 4th Test, Brisbane, January 2021
Gabba, 2021- India, beaten and bruised, was missing their top players. But brave young men, Gill, Pant, Sundar, rose up and chased down 328 in the face of self-doubt. Australia had not lost at the Gabba for 32 years, but this handicapped Indian team did not read that script. This was not just a win, it was young men showing grit, youth and belief, and writing history on enemy territory.