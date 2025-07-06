In Pics: Kolkata 2001 To Gabba 2021: 5 India’s Greatest Test Matches

India vs England, 1st Test, December 2008

In Chennai, in 2008- just a couple of days after the Mumbai attacks, India took the field with the grief of a nation on its back. India was chasing a daunting 387 runs for victory, and after losing two early wickets, Sehwag went on a brutal counterattack and flipped the mood both within the team and the match. When Sachin Tendulkar arrived, he provided the usual calmness that was positive, and in what would become another uncapped century, he provided more than just runs: he provided some healing. The match transformed in meaning from a record chase to sport providing the nation with some hope.