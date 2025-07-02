In Pics: Try These Mouth Watering Street Style Treats This Monsoon
As the first drops of rain hit the scorching streets of Delhi, the city awakens to a new kind of hunger , the monsoon kind. Piping hot pakoras, sizzling momos, and spicy gol gappas suddenly taste better when paired with cloudy skies and muddy lanes. From the bustling alleys of Chandni Chowk to the student corners of North Campus, the aroma of fried goodness and masala-laced snacks fills the rain-soaked air. For Delhiites, the monsoon is not complete without a plate in hand and a puddle nearby.
Aloo Tikki Chat : A must try for all chaat lovers
There’s something magical about biting into a crisp, golden aloo tikki while the rain drums on the streets around you. The spicy potato patty, topped with tangy tamarind chutney, green chutney, yogurt, and crunchy sev, creates a flavor bomb that warms you from within. The slight chill in the air makes this hot and tangy street snack even more irresistible. It’s the perfect mix of textures and tastes for a rainy-day indulgence.
Pyaaz pakoda : A Crunchy Twist On a Rainy Day
Monsoon and pakoras are a timeless pair. Pakoras are deep-fried, golden bites of comfort. Served hot with green chutney and a steaming cup of masala chai, they’re a must-have during every downpour. The crispy coating and soft interior make them addictive perfect for sharing with friends or devouring solo while watching the rain.
Corn On The Cob(Butta): Nostalgia In Every Bite
Monsoon officially begins when the first butta thela appears. Roasted over open charcoal flames, rubbed with lemon, salt, and masala ,butta is smoky, tangy, and nostalgic. The crunch of each bite mixed with the taste of rain in the air is pure seasonal bliss. Whether on a walk or a drive, stopping for butta is an unspoken Delhi tradition.
Aloo Ka Parantha : A Warm Hug On A Cold Rainy Day
A piping hot parantha stuffed with aloo, paneer, or gobhi and slathered with butter is pure comfort when skies turn grey. Whether served with pickle, curd, or a cup of chai, paranthas are warm, hearty, and deeply satisfying during the rains. The richness and spice cut through the damp air, offering a filling and flavorful break from the gloom. It's a home-style hug on a plate, served roadside.
Chowmein : For Every Chinese Lover
Delhi’s desi chowmein ,spicy, oily, and tossed on a smoking hot tawa is a monsoon staple for spice lovers. The sizzle, aroma, and chili kick are perfectly matched with a cold, wet evening. Slurping down hot noodles as the rain pours outside is both fun and fulfilling. It's also the go-to choice for those craving something saucy, salty, and satisfying.
Momos: Crunch And Flavour In Every Bite
Steamed or fried, momos are a Delhi monsoon favorite , soft, juicy, and served with that fiery red chutney that clears your sinuses. They’re warm enough to counter the chilly drizzle, yet light enough to not weigh you down. Whether from a cart outside a metro station or a college campus stall, they’re quick, delicious, and comforting. The spice-and-steam combo is monsoon perfection.
Dahi Bhala: A Crunchy And Cold Bite
Soft, fluffy vadas soaked in cool yogurt and topped with sweet tamarind chutney, spices, and crunchy sev , dahi bhale offer a refreshing counterbalance to heavier monsoon fare. The coolness of the dish is calming on humid days when the rain pauses and the air turns muggy. Light yet flavorful, it cleanses your palate while still being indulgent.
Kulfi Falooda: A Sweet Ending On A Rainy Day
Even in the rain, Delhiites crave something sweet and chilled and kulfi falooda answers that call. Rich kulfi topped with rose syrup, sweet basil seeds, and vermicelli noodles is indulgent and cooling. It balances out the heavy, spicy monsoon snacks and leaves you with a sweet finish. It’s nostalgic, creamy, and perfect for a shared rainy-day dessert.
Maggi : The Comfort Food
When the skies pour and cravings soar, nothing hits the spot quite like a hot, spicy plate of street-style Maggi. Vendors across India jazz it up with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, masalas, and even cheese or butter transforming the humble two-minute noodles into a flavorful feast. Its warmth, aroma, and nostalgic taste make it a rainy-day favorite, perfect to slurp down while watching the drizzle from a roadside stall.