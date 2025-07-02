In Pics: Try These Mouth Watering Street Style Treats This Monsoon

As the first drops of rain hit the scorching streets of Delhi, the city awakens to a new kind of hunger , the monsoon kind. Piping hot pakoras, sizzling momos, and spicy gol gappas suddenly taste better when paired with cloudy skies and muddy lanes. From the bustling alleys of Chandni Chowk to the student corners of North Campus, the aroma of fried goodness and masala-laced snacks fills the rain-soaked air. For Delhiites, the monsoon is not complete without a plate in hand and a puddle nearby.