In Pics: Must Visit Temples in India Inspired by the Ramayana
The Ramayana is considered as one of the greatest epics of India that tells the story of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman, the faithful servant. This ancient story of duty, devotion, and righteousness resonated across historical time-lines of Indian culture, and reverberated values and religious tradition to which the Ramayana has a continuing impression. The epic has a function far beyond that of a story, it is a spiritual guide text that formulates festivals, and ritual, and teaches moral values in India. Since the Ramayana exists as a cultural text, there are sites across India which are believed to be the sites in which episodes of the Ramayana took place and iconic sites of pilgrimage that honour this forever-enduring story.
Ram Mandir, Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya marks the birthplace of Lord Rama, the central figure of Ramayana.The temple is the spiritual epicenter of the Ramayana as it is where Rama starts his journey of dharma. The temple stands as a powerful symbol of faith, heritage, and victory of good over evil.
Hanuman Garhi Temple, Ayodhya
Hanuman Garhi is one of the most significant temples in Ayodhya, which is devoted to Lord Hanuman, the ardent servant of Lord Rama. Hanuman is believed to have lived here and protecting Ayodhya and waiting for the return of Rama. It's a tradition that prior to visiting Ram temple, one must pay visit to Lord Hanuman temple.
Kalaram Mandir, Nashik
Kalaram Mandir is devoted to Lord Rama in black (Kala) form, to signify strength and devotion. It is believed Rama to be stayed here when he was in exile. The temple showcases Rama’s humility and toughness. It is now a major spiritual centre, and plays an important role in Nashik’s religious heritage.
Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple, Andhra Pradesh
Sri Kodandarama Temple in Vontimitta, Andhra Pradesh, is renowned for its stunning Vijayanagara architecture and the extraordinary idol of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana carved from a single rock. It is an important religious and cultural site associated with the Ramayana.
Raghunath Temple, Jammu
Raghunath Temple is a big 19th-century temple compound devoted primarily to Lord Rama, constructed by Maharaja Gulab Singh and finished by his successor. It has a mix of Mughal and Sikh architectural designs with seven Hindu shrines. The temple serves as a spiritual and cultural center, also having a library of precious Sanskrit manuscripts.
Raja Ram Temple, Orchha, Madhya Pradesh
The Raja Ram Temple at Orchha is noteworthy as Lord Ram is worshipped in a temple as a king rather than a god. The temple came into an existence when the idol from Ayodhya became immovable in the palace. The temple architecture contains a mixture of Rajput and Mughal architecture, and displays royal practices to worship the god with ceremonial deference (daily volleys of gun fire salutes to the God, and royal meals for god).
Sita Ramchandraswamy Temple, Telangana
The Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple of Bhadrachalam, Telangana is dedicated to Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana and is located on the banks of the Godavari River. The temple has a historical connection with the devotee Bhakta Ramadasu in the 17th Century who helped restore it and is noted for its unique architecture.
Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is a popular temple of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana temple. The temple has modern architecture and is a religious complex within the city. The temple receives devotees particularly during Ram Navami festivals and holds daily prayers and rituals.