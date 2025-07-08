In Pics: Must Visit Temples in India Inspired by the Ramayana

The Ramayana is considered as one of the greatest epics of India that tells the story of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman, the faithful servant. This ancient story of duty, devotion, and righteousness resonated across historical time-lines of Indian culture, and reverberated values and religious tradition to which the Ramayana has a continuing impression. The epic has a function far beyond that of a story, it is a spiritual guide text that formulates festivals, and ritual, and teaches moral values in India. Since the Ramayana exists as a cultural text, there are sites across India which are believed to be the sites in which episodes of the Ramayana took place and iconic sites of pilgrimage that honour this forever-enduring story.